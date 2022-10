BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO