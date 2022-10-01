ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Idaho State, UC Davis and Brawl of the Wild

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and Montana beat writer Lucas Semb focus on an Idaho State-heavy football stretch. They discuss Montana's 28-20 win at ISU (0:58), Montana State's 41-27 home win over UC Davis (5:39), MSU's upcoming game against...
POCATELLO, ID
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor

A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

High school football rankings: Upsets toss 6-Man into turmoil as playoffs loom

BOZEMAN — After five weeks of relative calm, Week 6 was 6-Man's turn to enter Montana's high school football meat grinder. Though top-three teams Big Sandy (6-0), Broadview-Lavina (6-0) and Bridger (5-1) kept marching along, the next three squads — Savage (4-1), Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) and Jordan (5-1) — all were ambushed. The upsets at the hands of unranked teams provided an opening for newcomer Roy-Winfred (5-1) at No. 10 in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
BOZEMAN, MT
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State's quarterback situation

BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzly running backs hitting stride at the right time

POCATELLO, Idaho — Through the Montana football team's first four games this season, first-year quarterback Lucas Johnson has put himself in good graces with the team's faithful fan base. He displayed all the tools in his skill set that made him a bowl game winner in his...
BOZEMAN, MT

