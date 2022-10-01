Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Rocky cross country runners sweep Frontier weekly honors
WHITEFISH — For the second consecutive week, Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson were honored as the Frontier Conference cross country runners of the week. Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, won the women's award as she finished first at the Frontier Conference Preview meet...
406mtsports.com
Good talk: Solid communication key in Butte Central's win over Dillon
BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons and Dillon Beavers continued the second half of Southwestern A action on Tuesday night at the Maroon Activities Center. In the first meeting on Sept. 13, Central won at Dillon, 3-1. Central roared back after trailing by five points early in the match and...
406mtsports.com
'It's a different vibe': Capital, Helena High ready for crosstown soccer rematches
Rivalry games hold their place in sports for a reason and Wednesday, the city of Helena will see the renewal of the rivalry between Helena High and Capital on the soccer pitch. Specifically, the two teams will meet at Nelson Stadium in a rematch of their matches there a few...
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Bowlers Cotton, Graber fire 300 games in Helena
This week Sidelines runs the gamut of bowlers, distance runners and a pair of PRCA rodeo cowboys. George Cotton and Daniel Graber headline the bowling news after two weeks into the new leagues season at Sleeping Giant Lanes, each firing 300 games. Cotton led off the season with a 300, the sixth of his career, during the Sunday Night Out League, which bolstered a 730 series. He followed that up the next week with a 289. Graber's perfect game took place in the Big Sky League and was part of a 728 series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Socking it to cancer: Drummond's Annabelle Yates and teammates bring awareness to childhood disease
DRUMMOND – When people use the word cancer, it’s typically linked with people who are older or have some unhealthy habit. Rarely is it linked to a child of four years old. But such was the case with Annabelle Yates of the Drummond volleyball team. It doesn’t define her, but the freshman defensive specialist doesn’t back away from it either.
Comments / 0