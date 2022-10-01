This week Sidelines runs the gamut of bowlers, distance runners and a pair of PRCA rodeo cowboys. George Cotton and Daniel Graber headline the bowling news after two weeks into the new leagues season at Sleeping Giant Lanes, each firing 300 games. Cotton led off the season with a 300, the sixth of his career, during the Sunday Night Out League, which bolstered a 730 series. He followed that up the next week with a 289. Graber's perfect game took place in the Big Sky League and was part of a 728 series.

HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO