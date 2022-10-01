It’s the midway point of the 2022 high school football regular season, and it’s time for the elite teams in the state to flex their muscles heading into the second half. Of the 30 teams ranked last week in the Trib HSSN state football rankings, only two lost and were bumped from this week’s Top 5 as the rest were a combined 26-2 with two postponements.

