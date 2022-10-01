Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship preview
WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship, final round. Defending champion: Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian. Who moves on?: The top 18 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York. Chip shots: Neither Derry nor Brownsville has ever had an individual champion, but Hunter Jurica and...
GOLF・
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5
Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Oct. 4, 2022: First place on the line in volleyball sections
With three weeks left in WPIAL girls volleyball section play, five matches are set for Tuesday with at least a share of first place up for grabs. • Section 1-4A: Pine-Richland (3-1) visits North Allegheny (4-0) in a match you can hear on HSSN. The Tigers beat the Rams in the first meeting, 3-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 4, 2022: Jeannette’s Taylor hits 100-goal milestone
Jeannette’s Jordan Taylor hit a milestone Tuesday night, eclipsing 100 goals for his career in a 6-3 win over Freeport (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 2-2A boys soccer game. Taylor scored four times for the Jayhawks (6-7, 4-7) in the win. He has 101 goals in his career. Austin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trib HSSN state high school football rankings for Oct. 4, 2022
It’s the midway point of the 2022 high school football regular season, and it’s time for the elite teams in the state to flex their muscles heading into the second half. Of the 30 teams ranked last week in the Trib HSSN state football rankings, only two lost and were bumped from this week’s Top 5 as the rest were a combined 26-2 with two postponements.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL boys soccer clinchings through Oct. 4, 2022
Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season has just over one week remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Times' Top Performances from last week: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
Every Monday, the Beaver County Times will recognize both individual athletes and teams for their impressive performances that took place in the last week of high school sports action. Here are the standout efforts from the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Cross Country. Julie Walker, Blackhawk. Blackhawk had a record-setting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley girls volleyball lays groundwork for special season
Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball team has been dominant in the first half of the season. The QV girls won seven of their first eight matches and all seven victories were by 3-0 scores. The Quakers stood in second place in Section 4-2A with a 5-1 record with their lone...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Despite tiny roster, Yough girls soccer team making plays by the dozen
With substitutions in short supply, Yough tries to conserve and persevere. Every game, with a defensive-minded approach and their fingers crossed, the Cougars make do with what they have. Right now, that is 12 players. Eleven starters and one reserve. A microcosm of their situation: In an impressive, 1-0 overtime...
FOX43.com
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings
YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 3, 2022: Burrell hands 1st loss to Freeport
Mikayla Coury scored the decisive goal, assisted by Lily Householder, to lead Burrell to a 1-0 victory over Freeport in Section 2-2A girls soccer Monday. It was the first loss of the season for the Yellowjackets (9-1, 6-1), who split the season series with the Bucs (9-2-2, 6-2-1). Ali Hughes recorded the shutout.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mix of veterans, young players providing spark for Ligonier Valley volleyball
With just one senior on its roster, the Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team has been looking to its younger veterans for a spark this year. On a team with 21 girls, a total of 14 are either sophomores or freshmen, many with prior varsity experience. Outside hitter Rudy Wallace returns...
West Perry, Boiling Springs scrap to 1-all boys soccer tie
West Perry and Boiling Springs scrapped to a 1-all tie Monday in boys soccer. Garrett Bartlow had West Perry’s goal, and Caleb Wasielewski had Boiling Springs’ goal. Adler Hornbrake had the assist for Boiling Springs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘Bright, cheerful’: Improvements continue at Aquinas Academy in Hampton
When teachers and students returned to Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh in Hampton this academic year, they were greeted with a “bright” and “cheerful” space that’s quite different from the typical 1950s Catholic school the building used to resemble, according to Leslie Mitros, the head of school.
Erie County high school sports Top Performers for Oct. 3-8
Here are some of the best performances by high school athletes from District 10 over the past week. Find new highlights throughout the week at GoErie.com: Boys soccer Luis Corrales,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland, Yough girls soccer teams battle to draw
With such a light bench, Yough is often content playing more defense than offense. The idea is to defend like crazy and conserve energy for the stretch run. , on the other hand, wants to crank up the scoring. The strategies canceled each other out Monday night as the teams...
SU Women’s Swimming completes tri-meet at West Chester
The Shippensburg University women’s swimming team continued its start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a tri-meet at West Chester in which the Raiders faced off against the host Golden Rams and Southern Connecticut State. How it happened. The Raiders took to the pool for 12 individual events that...
