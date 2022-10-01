ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship preview

WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship, final round. Defending champion: Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian. Who moves on?: The top 18 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York. Chip shots: Neither Derry nor Brownsville has ever had an individual champion, but Hunter Jurica and...
GOLF
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5

Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
FOOTBALL
California State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trib HSSN state high school football rankings for Oct. 4, 2022

It’s the midway point of the 2022 high school football regular season, and it’s time for the elite teams in the state to flex their muscles heading into the second half. Of the 30 teams ranked last week in the Trib HSSN state football rankings, only two lost and were bumped from this week’s Top 5 as the rest were a combined 26-2 with two postponements.
HIGH SCHOOL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL boys soccer clinchings through Oct. 4, 2022

Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season has just over one week remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
SOCCER
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley girls volleyball lays groundwork for special season

Quaker Valley’s girls volleyball team has been dominant in the first half of the season. The QV girls won seven of their first eight matches and all seven victories were by 3-0 scores. The Quakers stood in second place in Section 4-2A with a 5-1 record with their lone...
LEETSDALE, PA
North West
Josh Jenkins
Austin Mitchell
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite tiny roster, Yough girls soccer team making plays by the dozen

With substitutions in short supply, Yough tries to conserve and persevere. Every game, with a defensive-minded approach and their fingers crossed, the Cougars make do with what they have. Right now, that is 12 players. Eleven starters and one reserve. A microcosm of their situation: In an impressive, 1-0 overtime...
HERMINIE, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings

YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
YORK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 3, 2022: Burrell hands 1st loss to Freeport

Mikayla Coury scored the decisive goal, assisted by Lily Householder, to lead Burrell to a 1-0 victory over Freeport in Section 2-2A girls soccer Monday. It was the first loss of the season for the Yellowjackets (9-1, 6-1), who split the season series with the Bucs (9-2-2, 6-2-1). Ali Hughes recorded the shutout.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
#Linus School Sports#Wpial#Rec#American Football#Northgate#Central Catholic
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘Bright, cheerful’: Improvements continue at Aquinas Academy in Hampton

When teachers and students returned to Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh in Hampton this academic year, they were greeted with a “bright” and “cheerful” space that’s quite different from the typical 1950s Catholic school the building used to resemble, according to Leslie Mitros, the head of school.
EDUCATION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland, Yough girls soccer teams battle to draw

With such a light bench, Yough is often content playing more defense than offense. The idea is to defend like crazy and conserve energy for the stretch run. , on the other hand, wants to crank up the scoring. The strategies canceled each other out Monday night as the teams...
HERMINIE, PA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fcfreepress

SU Women’s Swimming completes tri-meet at West Chester

The Shippensburg University women’s swimming team continued its start to the 2022-23 season Saturday with a tri-meet at West Chester in which the Raiders faced off against the host Golden Rams and Southern Connecticut State. How it happened. The Raiders took to the pool for 12 individual events that...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

