Chillicothe High School Volleyball Wins Pink Out Game In 3 Sets
The Chillicothe High School Volleyball team took down Trenton in three sets on Monday in the annual Pink Out Game. All proceeds from the game were donated to a local Chillicothe cancer support group. The Lady Hornets won set one 25-6, set two 25-18, and won the final set 25-4....
Chillicothe Girls Tennis Wins Team District Semifinal
The Chillicothe High School Girls Tennis team once again hosted the Trenton Bulldogs, but this time to claim a spot in the District Championship game on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets came away with a 5-0 team win. The team started with powerful Doubles play, winning all three match-ups:. Carpenter and...
Chillicothe Cross Country: Savannah Invitational Results
Chillicothe Cross Country competed in the Savannah Invitational on Saturday morning. Varsity Boys Finished 1st as a team, with 5 boys in the top 10!. Luke Thompson won the race in 17:06, which was about a 30 second PR for him, with Cain Evans coming in shortly behind for the Runner Up in 17:37, which is about a 20 sec career PR for him!
Two Daviess County Accidents Result in Minor Injuries
Two accidents in Daviess County over the weekend left three with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 7:00 am Sunday, 55-year-old Bobby A Bush of Rockwell, TX was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a crash on I-35, 6 miles north of Cameron. The report states Bush was northbound and ran off the east side of the road, striking a sign. He was wearing a safety belt.
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Monday at 9:05 am, Troopers in Ray County arrested 21-year-old Joseph D Grieme of Carrollton for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid plates, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.
Fire At Millbank Mills
A report of smoke in the basement at Millbank Mills summoned Chillicothe Fire Department. The call came in at 5:00 am Monday and the fire department arrived in two minutes. A “hot spot” was reported in one of the bins. Firefighters pulled water lines to the top of the stairs, but were asked to not use them until necessary.
Bookings For Livingston County
Two arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department resulted in bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center. 34-year-old Andrew John Orton of Fulton was booked Monday for alleged Burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only. 52-year-old Marty James Thorne was arrested by deputies...
Buggy Driver Injured In Grundy County Crash
A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy. The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. The buggy was demolished. Shuler was not injured.
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Hallow-Read Challenge At Library
The Livingston County Library is hosting a Hallow-Read contest. This adult reading contest is through their “Beanstack app.” Kirsten Mouton from the library says the reading challenge runs through October 31st. She says there are also some activities that can be completed to earn badges. Mouton says those...
Chillicothe Police Reports
The Chillicothe Police Department reports for Friday – Monday include several investigations and arrests. Some of the items in the report include:. 4:36 am, Officers assisted a Livingston County Deputy on an investigation in the county where an individual was observed tampering with a motor vehicle. The subject was arrested by the Sheriff’s Department and Officers returned to the City.
Purple Pinkie Donut Day
The Chillicothe Rotary Club is raising funds and awareness in their fight to end Polio. Pam Jarding says the local club’s “End Polio Now” campaign is called Purple Pinkie Donuts. The cost is $25 a dozen. The donut orders are due before October 17th and will be...
Chula Man Arrested Following Incident With A Handgun
A Chula man was arrested Sunday following an incident in Chula. The report states a deputy responded to an incident where a bag containing a firearm was dropped at a location in Chula and the person created a disturbance. The report states a handgun was allegedly taken without permission from a home where the suspect was staying. The deputy arrested 52-year-old Marty James Thorne of Chula for alleged stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
