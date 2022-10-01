ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waskom, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Wiley College mourning death of head women’s basketball coach

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced the death of head women’s basketball coach Tiffany Jackson on Tuesday. She was 37-years-old and passed away after battling cancer, said UT Austin Athletics. “We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson, she was an incredible light for our students and an amazing member of the […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chuy’s to open first Longview location

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

City halts demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport has ordered its contractor to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. Henderson Construction Services told KSLA News 12 that it got the word in a call from the city about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The halt to demolition comes days...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Pine Tree High School student apprehended for alleged threats to campus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Pine Tree High School student was apprehended on Monday for allegedly making threats of violence toward the campus, Longview police said. On Monday, a Longview police school resource officer responded to the threat around 1:25 p.m. Detectives got a “directive to apprehend” signed by a judge on the charge of exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms, regarding the threat towards students on campus, according to police.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat. According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing

Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
GILMER, TX
KSLA

Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least 10 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a business on Line Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a possible fire. It happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 around 3:15 p.m. on Line Avenue between Edgemont Street and Southfield Road. Fire crews were called out to the Jason’s Deli there about a possible fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

From the Desk of the DA – September 2022 Report

As we move from the heat of summer to the brisk cooler days of fall, I note with great satisfaction of our office’s jury trial success and that we continue to lead the state in jury trials, despite having only five judges that hear criminal matters, and that the early truancy numbers appear to be back to pre-pandemic levels.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Shreveport bank inks deal to buy community bank in nearby Benton

Home Federal Bank of Shreveport has signed a deal to buy First National Bank of Benton in an all-cash deal, the banks announced Tuesday. The boards for both banks unanimously approved the deal. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Though not all terms of the...
BENTON, LA

