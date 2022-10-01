Read full article on original website
Wiley College mourning death of head women’s basketball coach
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced the death of head women’s basketball coach Tiffany Jackson on Tuesday. She was 37-years-old and passed away after battling cancer, said UT Austin Athletics. “We were extremely saddened at the passing of Coach Jackson, she was an incredible light for our students and an amazing member of the […]
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
KTRE
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
KLTV
Pedestrian in motorized wheelchair dies after being struck in Longview
The East Texas Crisis Center honored men and women it sees as going “above and beyond” in taking a stand against domestic violence with the annual HOPE Awards. This year’s ceremony was held at The Foundry Coffee House. Brookshire Brothers broke ground on a new Huntington store...
KSLA
City halts demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport has ordered its contractor to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. Henderson Construction Services told KSLA News 12 that it got the word in a call from the city about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The halt to demolition comes days...
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier gaming market not rolling over in defeat despite Oklahoma casino competition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In Louisiana, the state’s 24 casinos brought in $2.9 billion from 2020 to 2021. But here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s been a noticeable decline. The local market is currently down about 13% compared to 2021. It’s an issue watched closely by the Louisiana...
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
Pine Tree High School student apprehended for alleged threats to campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Pine Tree High School student was apprehended on Monday for allegedly making threats of violence toward the campus, Longview police said. On Monday, a Longview police school resource officer responded to the threat around 1:25 p.m. Detectives got a “directive to apprehend” signed by a judge on the charge of exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms, regarding the threat towards students on campus, according to police.
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
Tyler man turns himself in after being wanted for soliciting photos of 11-year-old girl
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said was wanted last week turned himself in to Longview Police on Monday, officials said. Cedric Taylor, 38, was wanted for online solicitation of “inappropriate pictures” of an 11-year-old girl, and was believed to have possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend. […]
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
KLTV
Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat. According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
KSLA
Fire crews respond to Jason’s Deli on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least 10 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a business on Line Avenue Tuesday afternoon about a possible fire. It happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 around 3:15 p.m. on Line Avenue between Edgemont Street and Southfield Road. Fire crews were called out to the Jason’s Deli there about a possible fire.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 reopened after overturned 18-wheeler causes shut down in Harrison County
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened after a section of it was closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler as of 1:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Travelers are asked to use an alternate route after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 on Monday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA – September 2022 Report
As we move from the heat of summer to the brisk cooler days of fall, I note with great satisfaction of our office’s jury trial success and that we continue to lead the state in jury trials, despite having only five judges that hear criminal matters, and that the early truancy numbers appear to be back to pre-pandemic levels.
theadvocate.com
Shreveport bank inks deal to buy community bank in nearby Benton
Home Federal Bank of Shreveport has signed a deal to buy First National Bank of Benton in an all-cash deal, the banks announced Tuesday. The boards for both banks unanimously approved the deal. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Though not all terms of the...
