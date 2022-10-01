Read full article on original website
Chattanooga, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chattanooga Christian School football team will have a game with Silverdale Baptist Academy on October 04, 2022, 14:30:00.
Cleveland, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tyner Academy football team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
CBS Sports
SoCon's unique transfer rule sidelines Chattanooga's Honor Huff after he followed his old coach to new school
In April, former Campbell guard Messiah Thompson went public with his dispute regarding the Big South's bylaw that restricted him from transferring to a school within the conference unless he sat out a redshirt season. The tactic half-worked. The Big South, which was one of two leagues upholding the out-of-step...
elizabethton.com
Bucs edged by No. 10 Chattanooga in second half comeback
JOHNSON CITY – It was a tale of two halves for ETSU football on Saturday. Unfortunately, after jumping out to a 13-0 lead at halftime and taking a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers could not hold on as No. 10 Chattanooga rallied for a 24-16 victory on a cool and rainy Saturday at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.
chattanoogacw.com
Chickamauga Lake to host Bassmaster Kayak National Championship
DAYTON, Tenn. — The country’s best kayak anglers are heading back to Tennessee, specifically Chickamauga Lake, this time competing for a National Championship. The Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship will be held out of Dayton, Tenn., March 22-23, 2023, as part of festivities surrounding the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville. The awards ceremony will be held on the Bassmaster Classic stage at Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus on March 24 prior to the Day 1 Classic weigh-in. Chickamauga, which recently ranked No. 18 on Bassmaster Magazine’s annual 100 Best Bass Lakes list, Southeastern Division, last hosted the Bassmaster Kayak Series in 2020. The winner of the season-ending tournament was Iowa’s Tyler Cole, with five bass measuring 89.5 inches. The big bass of that event was a largemouth coming in at a whopping 23 inches.
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVC
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
WDEF
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
WTVC
Verizon customers having trouble dialing 911 in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to Bruce Garner of Hamilton County 911. And Hamilton County's not the only one. Customers in Rhea County are also having issues, according to Garner. We've also seen reports...
WDEF
Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
WTVC
Introducing Pudd-N-Shakes at the Peach Cobbler Factory in Dalton
DALTON, GA — The Peach Cobbler Factory is launching its exclusive new Pudd-N-Shakes at the Dalton, GA location off Shugart Road just past Wal-Mart (I-75 exit 336). “We are launching these Pudd-N-Shakes and they are going to change the dessert industry,” said owners Anna and JR Carpenter. “We are part of an advisory council and one of only eight stores that will have these Pudd-N-Shakes for beta testing. And the ONLY store in our viewing area!”
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Oktoberfest Adds Several Local Breweries To This Weekend's Event
Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
