DAYTON, Tenn. — The country’s best kayak anglers are heading back to Tennessee, specifically Chickamauga Lake, this time competing for a National Championship. The Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship will be held out of Dayton, Tenn., March 22-23, 2023, as part of festivities surrounding the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville. The awards ceremony will be held on the Bassmaster Classic stage at Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus on March 24 prior to the Day 1 Classic weigh-in. Chickamauga, which recently ranked No. 18 on Bassmaster Magazine’s annual 100 Best Bass Lakes list, Southeastern Division, last hosted the Bassmaster Kayak Series in 2020. The winner of the season-ending tournament was Iowa’s Tyler Cole, with five bass measuring 89.5 inches. The big bass of that event was a largemouth coming in at a whopping 23 inches.

DAYTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO