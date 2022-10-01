Read full article on original website
Dutch National Opera to Present European Premiere of ‘Blue’
The Dutch National Opera is set to present the European premiere of Jeanine Tesori’s “Blue.”. The opera is a topical set in Harlem and about a black couple who anticipates the birth of its first-born son, with both hope and anxiety. The mother worries about her son’s future as she watches him become a young man and enter the world of activism. Meanwhile, the father tries to open his son’s eyes to the realities of 21st century America, whilst simultaneously struggling with his own identity as a police officer, a ‘Black man in blue’. When the parents’ deepest fears come true, they have to find a way to cope with reality.
Metropolitan Opera Announces ‘The Met: Live at Home’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced the launch of “The Met: Live at Home,” a streaming platform that allows audiences to watch the Met’s acclaimed series of live simulcasts from any device in the comfort of their homes. The company said that it is the latest effort by...
Jonas Kaufmann Wins Major Award in Munich
Jonas Kaufmann has been awarded the Bayerischer Verfassungsorden. The tenor was awarded the prize by the Bavarian Parliament and its President, Ilse Aigner of the State Parliament. The tenor received the achievement for his outstanding contribution to cultural life in Bavaria. Journalist Eberhard Schellenberger was also awarded the prize for...
Philippe Jordan Will Not Extend Contract With Wiener Staatsoper
Philippe Jordan will not renew his contract with the Wiener Staatsoper. The conductor, who was appointed the Music Director in 2020, told the Kurier that he believed that opera and the company were headed in the wrong direction. “In the past two years, I’ve come to the conclusion that that...
Canadian Opera Company Names Cecilia Livingston as New Composer-in-Residence
Canadian Opera Company has announced that Cecilia Livingston will be its new Composer-in-Residence. The residency will last for two years with Livingston set to work closely with the company’s executive, artistic, and community programming leaders. She will also work on a new project and will receive dramaturgical input, musical feedback, and critique all the way through production. She will also collaborate with the company’s Ensemble Studio.
Vancouver Opera Teams Up with Public Library for ‘Opera Adventures’
Vancouver Opera and Vancouver Public Library are teaming up to launch “Opera Adventures.”. The program will invite audience members to get to know opera through a look at the art form’s history and its stories. Each event will feature performances as well. The series kicks off on Oct....
Carnegie Hall to World Premiere ‘Camille’s Rainbow’
Carnegie Hall has announced the world premiere of “Camille’s Rainbow,” an opera written for babies and toddlers (ages 0-2). The show is slated for Oct. 24-28, 2022, at the Resnick Education Wing at Carnegie Hall. “Camille’s Rainbow” is an immersive, operatic, and theatrical event designed to engage...
Teatro Colon Confirms Conductor for ‘Tosca’ Performances Starring Anna Netrebko
The Teatro Colón de Buenos Aires has announced changes to Puccini’s “Tosca.”. As reported previously, the company has added an extra performance on Nov. 24. However, the performance will not be conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson. Instead, it will star Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov. Fabián Veloz will sing Scarpia.
Latonia Moore & Gwyn Hughes Jones Star in Washington National Opera’s ‘Il Trovatore’
The Washington National Opera kicks off its season with a new production of “Il Trovatore” starting on October 22, 2022. The famed Verdi opera will receive a newly conceived period production by director Brenna Corner, with sets by Erhard Rom, a finalist of the International Opera Prize. There will also be wardrobe by Martin Pakledinaz.
Dutch National Opera Nominated for Fedora Award
“The Shell Trial,” produced by Dutch National Opera (DNO), has been nominated for the Fedora Opera Prize. The Fedora Opera Prize was created to support pioneering artistic projects that promote international collaboration, creativity, social inclusion and intercultural dialogue, as well as digital innovation on and off stage. The prize...
OperaVision Announces October Streams
OperaVision has announced the October schedule. The theme of this year’s World Opera Day will be “Unboxing Opera’ and will take place on Oct. 25. It refers to the millions of videos where users unbox products in front of their camera, revealing the received object, analyzing and explaining it to their virtual audience.
New Zealand Opera to Present ‘The Unruly Tourists’ at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival
New Zealand Opera will premiere its original comic opera, “The Unruly Tourists,” at the 2023 Auckland Arts Festival. Performances will run from March 22-26, 2022. The opera revisits a 2019 incident involving tourists from the UK who misbehave, leaving garbage and ill will. The episode sparked outrage and a national obsession with the tourists, keeping them on the front page for weeks.
Promethean Artists Announces New Team Member
Promethean Artists has announced that Callan Coughlan has joined the team as Associate Director of Orchestral Booking and Artist Manager. The company said that Coughlan will work in booking worldwide concert engagements for artists on the roster in his capacity as Associate Director of Orchestral Booking, and developing a highly curated list of artists that he will represent under the Promethean Artists name in his capacity as Artist Manager.
Casta a Diva – Lydnsy Spence on the Challenges of Digging into the True Story of Maria Callas the Woman
Look at most books about opera legend Maria Callas and you’ll recognize some iconic representation of the famed diva. But glance at the cover for “Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas” by Lyndsy Spence and you’ll find something else. Instead of seeing the soprano look back at the reader, what we get is a black and white image of Callas covering her face with her hand, her features completely obscured from view. She’s not looking at us but intentionally hiding from view.
Q & A: American Opera Project’s Matt Grey on The Company’s Mission and Purpose
New York City has a rich operatic scene, teeming with innovative companies on the creative forefront of the genre’s development as an artistic form. Led by General Director Matt Gray, the itinerant opera company American Opera Project, is a seminal player, pushing the creative hand of opera ever forwards.
Watch This Before the Metropolitan Opera’s ‘La Traviata’ & ‘Tosca’
As the Metropolitan Opera enters October, three new productions will open and as we pointed out in the first article of this series, entering into opera out of the blue can be a daunting task. Some works are more well-known than others but even for those that have never been to the opera, those classics don’t have the same meaning as they do for traditional operagoers.
Michael Kelly, Jodie Devos, Erin Morley & Anna Lucia Richter Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences get to listen to rarely performed operas, world premiere pieces, and two solo albums by important sopranos in the world. The new album by Valentin Silvestrov continues his longstanding association with ECM and presents a program of choir music that is as timely as it is dear to the Ukrainian composer’s heart. The new album embraces Silvestrov’s composing for vocal ensemble and captures the Kyiv Chamber Choir under Mykola Hobdych in a performance at the St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv from 2016.
Maria Josè Siri, Ivan Magrì & Sara Blanch Lead Teatro Filarmonico’s 2023 Season
The Teatro Filarmonico has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” starring Giulio Mastrototaro, Sara Blanch, Alessandro Luongo, Gilda Fiume, and Annalisa Stroppa. Francesco Ommassini conducts the production by Ivan Stefanutti. Performance Dates: Jan. 22-29, 2023. Massimiliano Stefanelli conducts Verdi’s “Aida”...
