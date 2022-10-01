Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Abby Winnicki Sets New School Record
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander had a successful senior night at their last home meet of the season before Conference. The Hodags won 128-41. Their star swimmer, Abishea Winnicki (Abby) swam away with 4 golds and 2 school records. She set a new school record in the 50 yard freestyle, and in the 500 yard freestyle.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Tennis Trio Advances To Sectionals
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-Rhinelander Tennis hosted sub-sectionals earlier this morning with multiple matches being played inside the Hodag dome and outside. Rhinelander Tennis came in as Conference champions and faced many good teams. They were able to walk away with 3 girls advancing to Sectionals, Taylor Riopel, Tori Riopel, and Helena...
WJFW-TV
Nicolet offers health occupations open house
Anyone interested in taking a firsthand look at careers in the health care field should stop by Nicolet College this week. The college is putting on their Health Occupations Open House from 4 pm to 6 pm Wednesday, October 5. The free event will take place in the Health Occupations...
WJFW-TV
Firehouse Subs having a fundraiser to support Hurricane Ian
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - All Firehouse Subs restaurants will be raising money on Tuesday, for Hurricane Ian victims. Customers can donate within their local restaurant tomorrow. The announcement comes on the heels of a $25,000 donation by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. All funds collected Tuesday will benefit the Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund, aiming to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts. The money will also be used as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
Chippewa Falls (WJFW) - The man that was involved in the weekend's Amber Alert is expected to be charged later this week for allegedly kidnapping a Chippewa County girl. Trevor Blackburn, 22, is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond at the Chippewa County Jail. According to WEAU-TV,...
WJFW-TV
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire
PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
WJFW-TV
Equipment Operator / Highway Department - 3300337
JOB DUTIES: Equipment Operator duties include performing skilled work of varied nature involving the operations of repairing, clearing and maintaining highways, roads and rights-of-way. Position uses multiple types of motorized equipment, assists in flagging traffic and performs other manual labor tasks. Position will be required, as needed, to work nights and weekends for snow removal and storm damage cleanup; winter hours vary based on snow removal needs; overtime paid for weekend hours worked; summer hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:00AM to 4:00PM. Snow plowing experience is preferred but not required.
Comments / 0