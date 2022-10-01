Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
everythinglubbock.com
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
KCBD
Texas Tech volleyball sets program record attendance in loss to No. 1 Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas – In front of a program record crowd of 6,037 fans, the Texas Tech Red Raider volleyball team (13-3, 2-1 Big 12) put up a fight against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, falling in three sets, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24, on Sunday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and […]
KCBD
A more Fall-like feel to our weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather is looking more fall-like this week. More to the point, it also will feel more like fall. Lubbock may see a temperature in the 40s for the first time this Fall. High temperatures will trend down this week. Highs today and tomorrow will be...
Red Raiders Fall in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings
Texas Tech is preparing to face a ranked team for the fifth straight week when it travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: LFR releases information on south Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Tuesday morning brief,. The Lubbock Fire Rescue has released its preliminary findings on what started a south Lubbock apartment fire. The fire began just before 3 p.m. and was escalated to a two-alarm fire about 30 minutes later. LFR stated maintenance was replacing an air...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Lubbock Food Truck ‘Texas Street Heat’ Offers Unique Cajun Dishes
I'm a pretty adventurous person, so I was thrilled to try something totally new to me this weekend: Texas Street Heat, a food truck that's only been operating in Lubbock for about two months. I know the buzz is about to go way off for this particular truck. I also...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
We Know What’s Opening At The Old Lubbock Schlotzsky’s On Indiana
We were all sad to see the Schlotzsky's on Indiana Avenue close, but I have some good news on what is coming next. That Schlotzsky's closed a while ago. I noticed that they've torn down the building, and we finally know why. A Scooter's Coffee is coming there and it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded. A tenant told a journalist […]
earnthenecklace.com
Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?
Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
Fire Breaks Out at Boulders at Lakeridge Apartment Complex in Lubbock
Monday afternoon (October 3rd), firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Department battled a blaze at the Boulders at Lakeridge apartments, located at 4421 82nd Street. KAMC News reported that the fire was called in at 2:56 p.m. As of this story's publication, Lubbock Fire Rescue hasn't confirmed the cause of the fire. However, residents stated that an air conditioning unit was being updated when crews hit an electrical line. That line then seems to have carried the fire to toward the roof of the building and for a time the fire was contained until it spread to the east side of the building following the electrical lines of the building.
KCBD
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Debris and caution tape now surround the units 28 people called home at the Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments. Tuesday, renters were trying to get into the building to save what they could, and setting up traps to hopefully find their pets. Several displaced by the fire expressed concerns about the apartment’s safety after the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office tied maintenance crews to the blaze.
KCBD
Rain expected to accompany our cooler temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is returning to the South Plains overnight with chances of showers and storms expected to continue through late Thursday. Some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning with isolated storms, but most will be showers with moderate rainfall. The greatest chance of heavy rain will occur...
KCBD
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
Lubbock murder victim moved to car, found in alley
LUBBOCK, Texas — New documents revealed details in the investigation into the September 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. A probable cause affidavit said “it did not appear” that Stewart was killed in his vehicle. Stewart’s body was found around 4:00 p.m. September 27. He was in the rear seat of his vehicle in an […]
Comments / 0