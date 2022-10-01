Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Abby Winnicki Sets New School Record
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander had a successful senior night at their last home meet of the season before Conference. The Hodags won 128-41. Their star swimmer, Abishea Winnicki (Abby) swam away with 4 golds and 2 school records. She set a new school record in the 50 yard freestyle, and in the 500 yard freestyle.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids native, former Badger Vince Biegel holds high praise for Paul Chryst upon firing
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Upon hearing the news of his college coach’s firing, Vince Biegel cannot help but reflect on Paul Chryst’s impact. “He’s done a ton for me as a person, as an individual,” says Vince Biegel, Badgers Linebacker (2013-2016). “Off the field but then also just as a football player, as well.”
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
WDIO-TV
Missing girl, 15, from Holcombe, Wisconsin
UPDATE: Kryssy has been found safe. As of 7:30 pm Sunday, Trevor Blackburn has not been located. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kryssy King, 15. Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
WJFW-TV
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire
PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Two separate Wisconsin burglaries lead to 100mph+ high-speed chase, one suspect at-large
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in west-central Wisconsin responded to two different burglaries on Thursday morning that ultimately ended in a high-speed chase, with two suspects in custody and one on the run. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department was dispatched to a...
wpr.org
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
Wausau area obituaries September 28, 2022
Gerald “Jerry” A. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1932, to Norman and Adela (Trantow) Laffin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was honorably released from active duty. Jerry married the love of his life, Verdona (Tooty) Schulz on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin (Jackie), Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Jerry worked for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Worker for 39 years.
KSNB Local4
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safee. An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl...
wiproud.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Wisconsin teen
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WFRV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin. Kryssy King was last seen at her residence in Holcombe around 11:30 p.m. on September 30. Authorities say that there is a concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her...
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
Radio Ink
Magnum Closes on WCFW & W256AE
Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW has closed on its sale of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Magnum Radio. Rollie Bushland stated, “Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June. As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”
WEAU-TV 13
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case. Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WJFW-TV
Firehouse Subs having a fundraiser to support Hurricane Ian
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - All Firehouse Subs restaurants will be raising money on Tuesday, for Hurricane Ian victims. Customers can donate within their local restaurant tomorrow. The announcement comes on the heels of a $25,000 donation by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. All funds collected Tuesday will benefit the Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund, aiming to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts. The money will also be used as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.
WJFW-TV
Holiday Inn will arrive in Rhinelander in 2023
RHINELANDER,Wis. (WJFW)- The city of Rhinelander held a groundbreaking ceremony to reveal the location of a new Holiday Inn Express. Mayor Kris Hanus says this means new opportunities for all. "Every new building that gets built, its new jobs for the city of Rhinelander," said the mayor. "That’s new opportunities and it’s just showing a community that’s thriving and growing up here in the Northwoods," he added.
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
