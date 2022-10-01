Gerald “Jerry” A. Laffin, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, under Aspirus Hospice Care at Pride TLC surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on August 11, 1932, to Norman and Adela (Trantow) Laffin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was honorably released from active duty. Jerry married the love of his life, Verdona (Tooty) Schulz on December 4, 1954. They enjoyed 67 years together raising their four children, Jacquelin (Jackie), Julie, Todd, and Lisa. Jerry worked for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Worker for 39 years.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO