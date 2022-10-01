ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter purchase and offers vision of platform’s future

Elon Musk has broken his silence on his proposed $44bn purchase of Twitter and offered a vision of the social media platform’s future under his ownership.The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Tuesday to say that obtaining Twitter was the first step in creating a new “X” app, similar to China’s WeChat.“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” tweeted Mr Musk, hours after it emerged he had sent a letter to the Twitter board offering to go through with his purchase rather than fight them in court later this month.Mr Musk has spent the...
