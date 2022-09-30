Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17

NEENAH - The Rockets continued their undefeated season with a victory over the Ghosts, improving to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Fox Valley Association.

Evan Vanevenhoven carried the ball 15 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, while Jase Jenkins had 16 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns to lead Neenah.

Noah Hofmann and Finnley Doriot each scored rushing touchdowns for Kaukauna. Hofmann finished with 24 carries for 109 yards and Doriot completed 22 of 31 passes for 171 yards.

Kaukauna 0 17 0 0 - 17

Neenah 14 7 7 7 - 35

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

N - Jase Jenkins 1 run (Liam Wasco kick)

N - Jenkins 54 run (Wasco kick)

Second Quarter

K - Noah Hofmann 6 run (Osvaldo Soto Sanchez kick)

K - Soto Sanchez 22 field goal

N - Evan Vanevenhoven 40 run (Wasco kick)

K - Finnley Doriot 3 run (kick)

Third Quarter

N - Vanevenhoven 60 run (Wasco kick)

Fourth Quarter

N - Jenkins 6 run (Wasco kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Neenah - Vanevenhoven 15-196, Jenkins 16-109. Kaukauna - Hofmann 24-109.

Passing: Neenah - Vanevenhoven 4-4-0-30. Kaukauna - Doriot 22-31-1-171.

Receiving: Neenah - Jackson Schlomann 2-22. Kaukauna - Garrett Weyenberg 11-58, Max Krueger 6-47.

Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0

OSHKOSH - Caden Popp was a one-man scoring show for the Lightning.

The senior receiver/kicker booted four field goals (25, 36, 41 and 41 yards) and also caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in leading the Lightning past the Wildcats.

The win improves North to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Fox Valley Association. The Lightning needs one more conference win to automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Appleton North 3 6 10 0 - 19

Oshkosh West 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

AN - Caden Popp 25 field goal

Second Quarter

AN- Popp 36 field goal

AN - Popp 41 field goal

Third Quarter

AN - Popp 41 field goal

AN - Popp 54 pass from Luke Kritzer (Popp kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: North - Jack Robinson 17-56. West - Chase Brandl 14-89

Passing: North - Kritzer 13-23-0-171. West - Brandl 11-26-0-57.

Receiving: North - Popp 6-83. West - Andrew Blair 3-37.

Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21

FOND DU LAC - The Cardinals held on to a 21-7 halftime lead to upset the No. 2 ranked Kimberly Papermakers.

Stephen Schreiter passed for a touchdown and ran for another to lead Fondy to the victory. Tanner Dalske also scored twice for the Cardinals.

Seth Miron threw for two touchdown passes, one to Jaxson Garbisch and the other to Gavin Tyson. Blake Barry also ran in a touchdown for the Papermakers.

Kimberly 0 7 0 14 - 21

Fond du Lac 7 14 0 10 - 31

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

FDL - Brayden Eigenbrodt 2 run (Eigenbrodt kick)

Second Quarter

FDL - Tanner Dalske 15 pass from Stephen Schreiter (Eigenbrodt kick)

K - Blake Barry 1 run (Hunter Berry kick)

FDL - Schreiter 1 run (Eigenbrodt kick)

Fourth Quarter

FDL - Eigenbrodt 25 field goal

K - Jaxson Garbisch 69 pass from Seth Miron (Berry kick)

FDL - Dalske 56 run (Eigenbrodt kick)

K - Gavin Tyson 12 pass from Miron (Berry kick)

Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21

APPLETON - Ray Reineck ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to spark the Warriors past the Terrors in a Valley Football Association game.

The Warriors led 21-0 at halftime as Reineck had 99 yards and two TDs in the first half. Landon Parlier also had a 56-yard touchdown pass.

Reineck added a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Wausau West a 27-0 lead.

Ryder Hoffman had a 4-yard touchdown run and Ben Vallafskey scored on a 68-yard run for Appleton West.

Hoffman also had a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Gowdy for the Terrors’ final score.

Menasha 28, Green Bay Notre Dame 21

MENASHA - Evan VanDynHoven had a strip and return for a 35-yard touchdown on defense and caught the game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass from AJ Korth with 34.6 seconds left to help lift the Bluejays past the Tritons.

VanDynHoven had missed several weeks due to an ankle injury.

Korth finished with 178 yards rushing and 77 passing to power the Menasha offense.

Notre Dame 7 0 7 7 - 21

Menasha 0 21 0 7 - 28

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

ND - Ian Blom 5 run (Nicholas Gruesen kick)

Second Quarter

M - Simon Bauer-Shimek 13 pass from AJ Korth (Samuel Blansette kick)

M - Korth 54 run (Blansette kick)

M - Evan VanDynHoven 35 fumble return (Blansette kick)

Third Quarter

ND - Ethan Wall-Atim 10 pass from Joe Otradovec (Gruesen kick)

Fourth Quarter

ND - Christian Collins 16 run (Gruesen kick)

M - VanDynHoven 25 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Notre Dame - Blom 13-87, Collins 17-63, Otradovec 7-35. Menasha - Korth 32-178.

Passing: Notre Dame - Otradovec 7-12-1-80. Menasha - Korth 3-11-0-77.

Receiving: Notre Dame - Wall-Atim 3-30, Micah Marzec 2-29. Menasha - Ty Schwartzkopf 1-39, VanDynHoven 1-25.

Little Chute 22, Freedom 16

LITTLE CHUTE - Drew Joten’s 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the Mustangs’ win over the Irish.

The win puts Little Chute (7-0, 5-0) in sole possession of first place in the North Eastern Conference. Joten finished with three touchdowns and had 24 carries for 146 yards.

Matt Wyngaard had a touchdown passing and throwing to lead Freedom (6-1, 4-1).

Freedom 0 8 0 8 - 16

Little Chute 7 9 0 6 - 22

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

LC - Drew Joten 1 run (Dawson Roseman kick)

Second Quarter

LC - Joten 3 run (Roseman kick)

LC - Roseman 26 field goal

F - Carson Clausen 5 pass from Matt Wyngaard (Greg Westemeier run)

Fourth Quarter

F - Wyngaard 27 run (Wyngaard run)

LC - Joten 10 run (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Freedom - Wyngaard 10-32, Carter Kriewaldt 6-6. Little Chute - Joten 24-146, Charlie Vanden Burgt 10-36.

Passing: Freedom - Wyngaard 10-22-117. Little Chute - Vanden Burgt 17-24-2-209.

Receiving: Freedom - Gavin Greiner 2-20, Clausen 3-17. Little Chute - Hunter Thiel 5-75, Joten 4-46.

Xavier 49, Shawano 16

SHAWANO - Senior quarterback Nate Twombly scored five touchdowns and had 188 yards rushing on 17 carries to power Xavier past Shawano.

Twombly scored on runs of 55, 2, 1, 1 and 3 yards. Carter McClone also had a 4-yard touchdown run and Matt Potter added a 15-yard score.

Potter finished with 107 yards on seven carries and McGlone chipped in 97 yards on seven carries.

Jerzy Brocker had a 57-yard touchdown pass and had a short touchdown run to lead the Shawano offense. He finished with 199 yards on 14-of-24 attempts.

Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers’ Isaiah Pennenberg had 202 yards rushing on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns to lead the Tigers past the Foxes.

Pennenberg scored on runs of 2 and 16 yards. Conlen Lasecki also had a touchdown for the Tigers and had 170 yards on 24 carries.

Jack Egan had a touchdown run for FVL and Lucas Papendorf had 211 yards passing and a rushing touchdown.

FVL 0 14 0 0 - 14

Wrightstown 7 8 7 0 - 22

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

W - Conlen Lasecki 11 run (kick good)

Second Quarter

FVL - Jack Egan 2 run (Adam Loberger kick)

W - Isaiah Pennenberg 2 run (Lasecki run)

FVL - Lucas Papendorf 2 run (Loberger kick)

Third Quarter

W - Pennenberg 16 run

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: FVL - Egan 17-83. Wrightstown - Pennenberg 22-202, Lasecki 24-170.

Passing: FVL - Papendorf 20-33-3-211.

Receiving: FVL - Owen Gerhardt 7-84, Johnson 6-55.

Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0

CLINTONVILLE - Kade Rosenow’s third-quarter 25-yard touchdown pass to Sam Wegener was the lone score the Truckers needed to upend Oconto Falls.

Rosenow, the state’s leader in touchdown passes, finished with 128 yards on 7-of-13 attempts.

Zach Spaulding had 71 yards on 15 carries for Clintonville. Skylar Dalton had 18 carries for 64 yards and Alex Haines added 14 rushes for 54 yards to lead Oconto Falls.

Stratford 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 8

STRATFORD - Koehler Kilty rushed 14 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers built a big early lead and cruised past the Warhawks.

Stratford rolled up 458 total yards compared to 241 for Weyauwega-Fremont.

The Warhawks were led by Brayden Arndt, who carried eight times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Kameron Zielke, who threw for 108 yards.

Weyauwega-Fremont 0 8 0 0 - 8

Stratford 18 27 7 0 - 52

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

S - Koehler Kilty 5 run (kick failed)

S - Conner Weigel 37 run (kick failed)

S - Braeden Schueller 22 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

S - Kilty 25 run (run failed)

WF - Brayden Arndt 54 run (Kameron Zielke run)

S - Weigel 45 run (Evan Danielson kick)

S - Kilty 53 run (Danielson kick)

S - Ashton Wrensch 42 pass from Schueller (Danielson kick)

Third Quarter

S - Kilty 4 run (Danielson kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Weyauwega-Fremont - Arndt 8-90. Stratford - Kilty 14-168, Schueller 6-67.

Passing: Weyauwega-Fremont - Kameron Zielke 10-20-2-108. Stratford - Schueller 6-13-0-91.

Receiving: Weyauwega-Fremont - Arndt 2-50, Cashten Hoffman 4-32. Stratford - Wrensch 2-61.

Manawa 20, Spencer/Columbus 18

SPENCER - Tanner Nienhaus completed 13 of 26 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 50 yards and another score to lead the Wolves past the Rockets.

Manawa led for most of the game, taking a 7-0 lead after one and 14-6 at halftime. Spencer/Columbus closed to within two twice in the second half, but could not convert on either two-point conversion run.

The Rockets outgained the Wolves 262-181, and were led by Sullivan Melander with 21 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Behselich added 58 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

