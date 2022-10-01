ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

'I was able to focus here': Houston County welding student earns Georgia's first dual degree

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At 17 years old, A Houston County student has become the first in the state to complete the dual achievement program at Central Georgia Technical College. The program is an alternative to high school, students complete two technical certificates of credit, a diploma, or an associate's degree and finish their remaining high school credits through the school's academy.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Keke Wyatt
Person
Cocoa Brown
13WMAZ

2 candidates vying for Georgia House District 144

MACON, Ga. — Two candidates are vying for Georgia District House 144 seat. Dale Washburn is the Republican candidate, and Nettie B. Conner is the Democratic candidate. The winner will replace Republican incumbent Danny Mathis. The district covers 3 counties including parts of Macon-Bibb, Monroe, and Jones counties. Washburn...
JONES COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Travel Info#Art Festival#Central Georgia#Music Festival#Beer#Angeria Paris Vanmicheals#Bavarian#Oktoberfest#German
mercercluster.com

Campus Life considering new titles to replace Homecoming king and queen

As planning for Homecoming in November begins, Mercer may have already seen its last king and queen. The Office of Campus Life is surveying students on the possibility of the binary titles being replaced with new, more inclusive terms, but student opinion is mixed. The conversation of moving to a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
WJCL

Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy