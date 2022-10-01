Read full article on original website
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
'Everything slowly breaking': Milledgeville park grant denied, but they're trying again
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville is turning to plan b as city leaders say they didn't receive a $4.5 million grant they applied for back in May to improve Central City Park. Some folks around town say it's past time for a change. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha shows...
Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital brings free clinic to Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — The Critter Fixers are inviting you and your pet to a free pop-up clinic happening in Macon. Our Junior Journalist Abigail Brook Goss met with the Critter Fixers to get a scoop on what's in store. Did you know 70 percent of U.S. households own a...
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
'I was able to focus here': Houston County welding student earns Georgia's first dual degree
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At 17 years old, A Houston County student has become the first in the state to complete the dual achievement program at Central Georgia Technical College. The program is an alternative to high school, students complete two technical certificates of credit, a diploma, or an associate's degree and finish their remaining high school credits through the school's academy.
Manufacturer celebrates Macon expansion with groundbreaking on $125 million facility
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- YKK AP America, Inc. celebrated a major investment both in its company and Middle Georgia's economy. Today, YKK AP America, Inc. officials and community leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Frank Amerson Pkwy. That's where the company plans to start construction soon on its new $125...
Macon Habitat for Humanity homeowners celebrate mortgage payoff in 'burning' ceremony
MACON, Ga. — A few homeowners said "So long" to their mortgages Tuesday at the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity's "Mortgage Burning" ceremony. It's part of their Habitat Week 2022. Tuesday's event celebrated 10 homeowners who paid off their mortgages. These homeowners started their Habitat for Humanity journey by...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
2 candidates vying for Georgia House District 144
MACON, Ga. — Two candidates are vying for Georgia District House 144 seat. Dale Washburn is the Republican candidate, and Nettie B. Conner is the Democratic candidate. The winner will replace Republican incumbent Danny Mathis. The district covers 3 counties including parts of Macon-Bibb, Monroe, and Jones counties. Washburn...
48-Year-Old Misty Rethemeyer Killed In A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic accident that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday at Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m.
Houston County sheriff hosts golf tournament benefiting nonprofit for children in troubled homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Sheriff's Association and Sheriff Cullen Talton has invited players to their annual Golf Outing. Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes. In 2021, they raised almost $150,000. Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia...
Tiny home community expected to bring more people into Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A Monroe County commissioner says he’s filling the need for affordable housing by constructing a tiny home community. District 4 Commissioner George Emami says his dream to build a tiny home community began two years ago. “It’s very hard to find rentals here, and so...
Campus Life considering new titles to replace Homecoming king and queen
As planning for Homecoming in November begins, Mercer may have already seen its last king and queen. The Office of Campus Life is surveying students on the possibility of the binary titles being replaced with new, more inclusive terms, but student opinion is mixed. The conversation of moving to a...
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
'Something that helps me heal': Run for the Fallen makes its way through Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A team of runners got a warm welcome Friday afternoon as they sprinted into Warner Robins. They're running in the 4th annual Georgia Run for the Fallen, a 164-mile trek from Milledgeville to Ft. Benning near Columbus. The goal is to honor Georgians who died serving in the military since 2000.
Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway wants Macon to know they're still in business
Two years ago, state budget cuts caused the Georgia Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway to possibly close along with four other locations in the state. In 2020, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black mentioned that the Department of Agriculture had to cut almost $6 million in their budget. After two years,...
Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend
We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
Macon’s 2023 Bicentennial events will honor city’s history with indigenous, slave contributions
MACON, Ga. — In literature, the image of a burning flame can represent passion, rebirth, hope, death and eternity. As teams of historians and community leaders research more than 200 years of Macon history, fire will represent Macon’s Bicentennial Celebration in 2023. As the Macon-Bibb County Bicentennial Committee...
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
Central Georgia has a lot to offer for Ian evacuees
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lots of Floridians will be hunkered down in some of our Central Georgia counties for the next few days with a little time to spare. If you'd like to get your mind off Ian and get out for some fun, we've got plenty of options.
