Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
Halloween trick-or-treat schedule for your neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Stock up on your candy and other goodies. The little ghosts, goblins and other Halloween characters are headed your way for trick-or-treat this year. So when is trick-or-treat in Toledo, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan? What about your specific neighborhood? Below you will find an extensive alphabetical guide to local community trick-or-treat times throughout the region for 2022.
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
Salvation Army/Toys For Tots Christmas Assistance registration open October 17
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army and the Marines Toys for Tots programs begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 17. All applicants will need to register virtually. Those wishing to apply may visit salvationarmyassistance.org. Applicants must have a valid email address and be a Lucas County resident. Only one application per household will be accepted.
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
West Toledo bank robbed Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo continues to see scores of catalytic converters ripped off. Thieves can easily access them on most cars. All crooks have to do is shimmy underneath your car, cut a few wires and be gone. Most people don’t think there is anything we can do to...
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter. Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11. For a copy of the bid proposals...
I-Team: Federal investigation into local check washing scam
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal investigation is now under way into that check washing scam the I-Team has been telling you about all week. People in our area are out tens of thousands of dollars. That coming as we’ve found at least 3 families victimized by this and the pattern is sounding too familiar.
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday it will be appearing in the television documentary series “On Patrol: Live.”. “On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ. TPD says starting on Oct. 7, film crews will...
Open House for New State-of-the-Art Infusion Center
Horizon Infusions has just come to Toledo (Westgate) and we are thrilled to serve both adult and pediatric patients suffering from chronic conditions like MS, ALS, Alzheimer's, Crohn's, and more. We are Ohio's largest and longest-running infusion therapy network and have been a trusted partner of providers for 25 years.
Toledo City Council considers proposal for cameras in 15 parks
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council members are considering an investment of $150,000 to buy security cameras for 15 of the city's parks. The proposal is an effort between the Toledo Police Department, city administrators and city council to keep parks safer after crimes, including homicide, have happened on park grounds.
TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
Structure fire on April Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
Swanton takes next step for DORA
Swanton Village Council members agreed last week to take the next step toward creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the village. A DORA allows visitors aged 21 and older to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors and in participating businesses within the area’s boundaries, during designated hours, and according to DORA rules.
