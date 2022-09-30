ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZ Briefing: Tempe's next steps in reopening wastewater facility; where Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs stand on abortion; October concerts to see

By Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Tempe plans to reopen its only wastewater cleaning facility by 2025. Here are the city's next steps

As Arizona courts weigh law, where do Arizona's governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs stand on abortion and birth control?

October concerts include the $uicideBoy$, Roger Waters and Slipknot. Here's the lineup for the month and how to get tickets.

Today, you can expect it to be sunny and warm, with a high near 97 degrees. Partly cloudy at night, with a low near 78 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
  • In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing. A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America began over the issue of retirement benefits.
  • In 1987, eight people were killed when an earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck the Los Angeles area.
  • In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.) The federal minimum wage rose 50 cents to four dollars, 75 cents an hour.
  • In 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.

