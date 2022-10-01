Read full article on original website
Cottonwood High School wins football game in bizarre fashion
MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. Potentially every score and every possible ending would be on display at least once a season....
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game
SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
wyo4news.com
Wandering Amylessly: Venturing into the BYU “Cougar Den”
As a third-generation graduate from the University of Wyoming, I have known no other college athletic program outside of the Wyoming Cowboys. I mean, let’s be honest, there really isn’t any reason to invest in anything else. I am a Wyoming Cowboy through and through, brown and gold all the way.
One of the best prospects in the country just committed to Utah gymnastics
Zoe Johnson, a top-10 recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, announced Monday that she will be attending the University of Utah.
New youth division for ages 7 - 9 offered by Park City Ski and Snowboard
Due to popular demand, Park City Ski and Snowboard is offering a new youth sports division program for children ages 7 to 9. With the feeder program offered by Park City Mountain Resort filling up every winter, Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind says they saw an opportunity to help develop young athletes in a variety of sports.
kjzz.com
New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women's soccer game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
247Sports
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. BYU
Notre Dame takes on BYU this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a huge matchup for the Fighting Irish, as they look to keep their winning streak alive and move it to three games. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.
KUTV
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
kslnewsradio.com
Former Utah Royals owner and coach named in women’s soccer abuse investigation
SALT LAKE CITY– Two former members of the once Utah Royals were named in an investigation into systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the findings of her independent investigation Monday. The report named both former Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen and former head coach Craig Harrington among those who were accused of inappropriate conduct of some kind.
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
Park City Dine About runs through Sunday
Local restaurants are offering discounts this week as part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s Dine About event. Participating restaurants are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners at a fraction of the regular cost. Lunch prices start at $15 and go up to $25. Dinners start at $30...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
Park City Dessert’s reluctantly says goodbye to its Main Street home
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Desserts says goodbye to its Main Street store location after two years of getting to know its customers. It’s now in search of a […]
ksl.com
2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say
WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
KSLTV
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
