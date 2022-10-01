ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Cottonwood High School wins football game in bizarre fashion

MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. Potentially every score and every possible ending would be on display at least once a season....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Time, Channel Announced For Utes' Biggest Home Game

SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wyo4news.com

Wandering Amylessly: Venturing into the BYU "Cougar Den"

As a third-generation graduate from the University of Wyoming, I have known no other college athletic program outside of the Wyoming Cowboys. I mean, let’s be honest, there really isn’t any reason to invest in anything else. I am a Wyoming Cowboy through and through, brown and gold all the way.
LARAMIE, WY
Utah Football
KPCW

New youth division for ages 7 - 9 offered by Park City Ski and Snowboard

Due to popular demand, Park City Ski and Snowboard is offering a new youth sports division program for children ages 7 to 9. With the feeder program offered by Park City Mountain Resort filling up every winter, Park City Ski and Snowboard Executive Director Christie Hind says they saw an opportunity to help develop young athletes in a variety of sports.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women's soccer game

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. BYU

Notre Dame takes on BYU this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a huge matchup for the Fighting Irish, as they look to keep their winning streak alive and move it to three games. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Former Utah Royals owner and coach named in women’s soccer abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY– Two former members of the once Utah Royals were named in an investigation into systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the findings of her independent investigation Monday. The report named both former Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen and former head coach Craig Harrington among those who were accused of inappropriate conduct of some kind.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Dine About runs through Sunday

Local restaurants are offering discounts this week as part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s Dine About event. Participating restaurants are offering two-course lunches and three-course dinners at a fraction of the regular cost. Lunch prices start at $15 and go up to $25. Dinners start at $30...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

2 bodies found in West Jordan home, police say

WEST JORDAN — Police say they recovered the bodies of two deceased males from a West Jordan house on Monday afternoon. Officers found the two males in a house while responding to a call for a welfare check they received at 2:26 p.m. The incident remained under investigation as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, but police did not provide further information as to the ages, identities or cause of death of the individuals.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening

DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
DRAPER, UT
