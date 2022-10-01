Read full article on original website
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4
First Period--1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Kempe, Spence), 11:06 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Grant 1 (Klingberg, Regenda), 13:56. Penalties--Anaheim bench, served by Jones (Bench Penalty), 7:06; Lemieux, LA (Roughing), 7:06; Regenda, ANA (Hooking), 10:04. Second Period--3, Los Angeles, Vilardi 2, 2:16. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Grundstrom), 2:49. 5, Anaheim, Jones...
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
First Period--1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Thomas, Leivo), 1:05. 2, St. Louis, Neighbours 1 (Buchnevich, Leivo), 11:42 (pp). Penalties--Sustr, MIN (High Sticking), 9:22; Petan, MIN (Delay of Game), 11:10; Highmore, STL (Slashing), 12:07; Duhaime, MIN (Tripping), 15:43; Krug, STL (Roughing), 19:46. Second Period--3, St. Louis, Walker 1 (Schenn), 10:18. Penalties--Baddock,...
NHL goalie tandem rankings for 2022-23
The NHL didn't exactly have goalie tandems last season. It was more like gaggles of goaltenders. Due to COVID-19 absences, injuries and ineffectiveness, a record 119 goalies appeared in 2021-22 regular-season games, from Akira Schmid to Zach Fucale. As a result, NHL scoring numbers climbed to their highest levels in nearly 30 years.
NHL・
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
First Period--1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Penalties--Roy, LV (Hooking), 10:46. Second Period--3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Penalties--Carcone, ARI (Hooking), 6:45; Cotter, LV (Slashing), 9:10; Kolyachonok, ARI (Roughing), 16:23; Pachal, LV (Roughing), 16:23; Carcone, ARI (Roughing), 16:23.
NHL・
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
Two outs when winning run scored. E--Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB--Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B--Walls (18), Wong (3). HR--Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBI--Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position--Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP--Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
E--Barnes (4). LOB--Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B--Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR--Rodgers (13), Bouchard (3), Grichuk (19), Gallo (7). Umpires--Home, CB Bucknor; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore. T--2:48. A--51,833 (56,000). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
Utah 118, Portland 101
UTAH (118) Markkanen 2-9 3-5 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-2 4, Olynyk 3-5 4-4 12, Clarkson 5-8 6-6 19, Conley 6-9 1-1 16, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, S.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Kessler 0-1 3-6 3, Zeller 3-4 0-0 6, Agbaji 2-4 1-1 5, Alexander-Walker 0-2 1-2 1, Beasley 2-4 0-0 6, Bolmaro 2-4 1-2 7, Butler 2-2 2/3 7, Horton-Tucker 2-8 0-0 4, Juzang 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Sexton 5-9 1-1 13. Totals 39-81 25-37 118.
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
A-walked for Wong in the 5th. b-walked for Garrett in the 8th. c-flied out for Luplow in the 8th. E--Lauer (1). LOB--Arizona 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B--Taylor (21), Urías (17). HR--Mitchell (2), off Gallen; Urías (16), off Gallen. RBI--Mitchell (9), Urías 2 (47). SB--Wong (17), Yelich (19), Mitchell (7), Rojas (23).
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
Baseball Expanded Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 12:35 p.m., 1st game. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 4:05 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Watkins 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game. Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle...
Wild Card Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 12:35 p.m., 1st game. Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Watkins 5-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game. Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-4) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12),...
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty out for at least first two rounds of playoffs
SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners utilityman Sam Haggerty will miss at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night's loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off the initial MRI. Seattle...
