The NHL didn't exactly have goalie tandems last season. It was more like gaggles of goaltenders. Due to COVID-19 absences, injuries and ineffectiveness, a record 119 goalies appeared in 2021-22 regular-season games, from Akira Schmid to Zach Fucale. As a result, NHL scoring numbers climbed to their highest levels in nearly 30 years.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO