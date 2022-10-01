Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees first. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Josh Donaldson strikes out on a foul tip. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Oswald Peraza strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader flies out to deep left field to Bubba Thompson.
Porterville Recorder
Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Garrett Mitchell homers to right field. Tyrone Taylor doubles to shallow center field. Omar Narvaez flies out to left field to Jordan Luplow. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Brewers third....
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres third. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Wil Myers called out on strikes. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to David Villar. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Rockies first. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman. Sean Bouchard flies out to left center field to Trayce Thompson. Brendan Rodgers homers to left field. C.J. Cron walks. Elias Diaz called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Capel in the 8th. b-struck out for Pache in the 9th. E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). RBIs_Duffy (16), Brown (73), Langeliers (22). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins second. Nick Gordon hit by pitch. Jose Miranda hit by pitch. Nick Gordon to second. Ryan Jeffers reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jermaine Palacios out at second. Nick Gordon to third. Jake Cave out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to AJ Pollock. Nick Gordon scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve doubles to left field. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez doubles to left field. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Darick Hall. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to third base, Alec Bohm to Darick Hall. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Jarred Kelenic to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Carlos Santana to second. Jarred Kelenic to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Spencer Torkelson to Elvin Rodriguez.
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs
Pirates first. Oneil Cruz singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds walks. Oneil Cruz to second. Rodolfo Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Bryan Reynolds out at second. Oneil Cruz to third. Miguel Andujar grounds out to shortstop, Juan Yepez to Albert Pujols. Rodolfo Castro to second. Oneil Cruz scores. Jack Suwinski grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Albert Pujols.
Porterville Recorder
Washington-N.Y. Mets Runs
Mets first. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Jeff McNeil homers to right field. Pete Alonso singles to shallow left field. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Pete Alonso to second. Eduardo Escobar walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Pete Alonso to third. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Lane Thomas. Pete Alonso scores. Luis Guillorme doubles to deep right field. Eduardo Escobar to third. Daniel Vogelbach scores. James McCann strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow left field. Luis Guillorme scores. Eduardo Escobar scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to first base to Joey Meneses.
Porterville Recorder
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were...
Comments / 0