Three Rivers, MI

MLive.com

Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
RICHLAND, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Homer wins volleyball invitational

The Homer volleyball team took first place at the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational on its home court, going 6-0 for the day. It is the first time the Trojans have won their home invitational in more than 20 years. Homer beat Tekonsha 25-14, 25-17, Vandercook Lake 25-14, 25-5 and Hillsdale...
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Lowell golfer wins Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week honors

Elle Sluss’ record-breaking week didn’t go unnoticed by MLive.com. Sluss, a Lowell sophomore, has earned Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 4 honors in an online poll that closed Monday morning. Sluss amassed 42.28 percent of the votes cast to edge out Jenison’s Sophia Umstead (28.16 percent) for top honors.
LOWELL, MI
MLive.com

Jackson-area soccer teams learn who they will face in districts

The brackets are out for the postseason in boys soccer and teams from the Jackson area now know who they will face in district play. District play will begin October 12. Regionals will be October 25-29. The state finals at Comstock Park and Novi will be November 5.
JACKSON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek construction starts this week, expect delays

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road crews are expected to start working on a section of road in Battle Creek this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Road crews will be working on Clark Road, between West Dickman Road to River Road, MDOT said. Construction cone season: Why...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
abc57.com

Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

