Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Here are the conference football standings in the Jackson area through Week 6
JACKSON -- Six weeks down, three to go in high school football for the 2022 regular season. In the conference races in the Jackson area, things are heating up.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 6 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its sixth chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
MLive.com
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Homer wins volleyball invitational
The Homer volleyball team took first place at the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational on its home court, going 6-0 for the day. It is the first time the Trojans have won their home invitational in more than 20 years. Homer beat Tekonsha 25-14, 25-17, Vandercook Lake 25-14, 25-5 and Hillsdale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Lowell golfer wins Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week honors
Elle Sluss’ record-breaking week didn’t go unnoticed by MLive.com. Sluss, a Lowell sophomore, has earned Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 4 honors in an online poll that closed Monday morning. Sluss amassed 42.28 percent of the votes cast to edge out Jenison’s Sophia Umstead (28.16 percent) for top honors.
MLive.com
Jackson-area soccer teams learn who they will face in districts
The brackets are out for the postseason in boys soccer and teams from the Jackson area now know who they will face in district play. District play will begin October 12. Regionals will be October 25-29. The state finals at Comstock Park and Novi will be November 5.
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 6
Another week is in the book for the 2022 Grand Rapids area high school football season. Week 6 was an interesting chapter.
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 6
JACKSON -- We are now through six weeks of the high school football season. There were a lot of impressive performances in those Week 6 games,
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
MLive.com
You vote, we go: Choose which Grand Rapids Week 7 game we shoot, subscribers get free photos
Two-thirds of the Michigan high school football season is in the books. There are plenty of compelling games coming up in Week 7 across the Grand Rapids area, and there are five of them on the poll below. Voting has begun for the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week,...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
MLive.com
John Glenn soccer has no complaints with new-found defensive standout
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI – John Glenn soccer coach Brian Scherzer can’t get a grumble out of Lucas Blossom. No matter what the coach throws at the sophomore, Blossom always seems to take it and run with it – without protest, objection or complaint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- A body found in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border has been identified as a 48-year-old Jolliet, Illinois man, police said. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The person has...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek construction starts this week, expect delays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road crews are expected to start working on a section of road in Battle Creek this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Road crews will be working on Clark Road, between West Dickman Road to River Road, MDOT said. Construction cone season: Why...
Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing
Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
abc57.com
Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Comments / 0