ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli's HS records in same game

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bl4Lc_0iHeuO6m00

Arch Manning is already one step ahead of his very famous uncles.

The Rivals No. 1 recruit in the country laid waste to his high school record book on Friday, posting 356 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in a 52-22 win for Isidore Newman School.

The performance saw the teenager surpass records owned by both Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton had previously held the Isidore Newman passing touchdowns record with 93, which Arch tied last week in a rare loss. Eli held the Isidore Newman passing yard record with 7,268, which Arch needed 110 yards to top per ESPN.

The young quarterback did both in style, setting the Isidore Newman record for passing touchdowns in a game as well.

Arch Manning's hype train at full speed toward Texas

Manning has continued to make headlines even after ending one of the most followed college football recruitments in recent memory by committing to Texas. That commitment triggered a wave of big-time commitments for the Longhorns, who currently have the Rivals No. 4 class of 2023.

Texas certainly knew how big landing Manning could be. They reportedly paid $280K just on his official recruitment visit.

Just two weeks ago, Manning also led a wild comeback, posting 317 passing yards and four touchdowns to erase an 18-point halftime deficit. With four more games left on the regular season schedule plus playoffs, he'll have plenty of time for more highlights.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 5: FLEX rankings

Jamaal Williams was already a productive option in fantasy football even when D'Andre Swift was healthy and leading the Detroit Lions' backfield, so naturally, expectations were high for Williams in Week 4 as he was thrust into the spotlight with Swift sidelined by injury. Those expectations were met, and then...
DETROIT, MI
WSOC Charlotte

Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to set AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees broke the American League record for home runs in a season on Tuesday night, hitting his 62nd round-tripper to surpass the mark set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. Judge connected off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco on the...
ARLINGTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

Ekeler's Edge: Austin's 3 TD game, Dameon Pierce hype returns & Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fantasy league

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports fantasy expert Matt Harmon get together to talk about Austin's big 3 TD day in a win over the Houston Texans, answer some questions from fans in the Ask Austin segment, talk about the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire is having and what makes Nick Chubb so great, and chat with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his own fantasy football league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
WSOC Charlotte

Panthers linebacker, wife support single moms through foundation

CHARLOTTE — For as long as Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton has played football, Blime Macias has been by his side. From high school to college and all the way to the NFL, the couple has stuck together. But when Littleton signed a one-year contract with the Panthers this season, the couple would find themselves living thousands of miles apart for the first time in 11 years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#Espn#American Football#Highschoolsports#Isidore Newman School#Texas Manning
WSOC Charlotte

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
110K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy