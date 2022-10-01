ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Area sports scoreboard for Friday, September 30

FOOTBALL

SPRINGFIELD LOCAL 41, WATERLOO 14

Springfield - 7 - 7 - 27 - 0 ― 41

Waterloo - 0 - 7 - 7 - 0 ― 14

SPR: Dylan Sheely 25 pass from Kolten Ruark (Hayden Pavlock kick)

SPR: Sheely 7 pass from Ruark (Pavlock kick)

WAT: Jayden Hakin 30 run (kick good)

SPR: Dante Gentile 41 run (Pavlock kick)

SPR: Gentile 9 run (Pavlock kick)

SPR: Seandelle Gardner 32 interception return (kick failed)

SPR: Ryan Carcelli 80 run (Pavlock kick)

WAT: Hakin 18 run (kick good)

WEST BRANCH 53, MARLINGTON 16

West Branch - 14 - 22 - 10 - 7 ― 53

Marlington - 13 - 3 - 0 - 0 ― 16

MAR: FG David Hoebeke 25, 9:42 1st

WB: Dru DeShields 34 run (run failed), 8:43 1st

MAR: Beau Himmelheber 51 pass from Bryson McCord (Hoebeke kick), 7:02 1st

WB: Anthony Perry 4 pass from DeShields (DeShields pass to Michael Kanagy), 4:42 1st

MAR: FG Hoebeke 24, 0:14 1st

WB: Mulinix 6 run (DeShields pass to Perry), 9:37 2nd

WB: Perry 20 pass from DeShields (DeShields pass to Perry), 6:03 2nd

WB: Mulinix 5 run (run failed), 5:04 2nd

MAR: FG Hoebeke 27, 0:25 2nd

WB: Mulinix 18 run (Eliza Hirst kick), 9:14 3rd

WB: FG Hirst 22, 1:04 3rd

WB: Mulinix 71 run (Hirst kick), 8:46 4th

RUSHING: West Branch 26-285 (Mulinix 8-117, DeShields 8-110, Garin Harlan 8-45, Beau Alazaus 1-7, Deavan Allison 2-6). Marlington 22-73 (Bailey Andrews 7-33, Caden McFarland 7-28, McCord 4-9, Himmelheber 2-7, Ty Knoch 1-minus 3).

PASSING: West Branch 18-23-193-1 (DeShields 16-20-173-0, Alazaus 2-3-20-1). Marlington, McCord 17-38-246-3.

RECEIVING: West Branch, Perry 7-77, Christian Martig 5-51, Joey Jackson 4-33, Kanagy 2-32. Marlington, Himmelheber 6-131, Knoch 4-53, Jaden Proctor 5-36, Brady Keller 2-26.

ALLIANCE 47, CARROLLTON 14

Alliance - 13 - 7 - 7 - 20 ― 47

Carrollton - 7 - 0 - 7 - 0 ― 14

LOUISVILLE 27, GREEN 23

Green - 7 - 9 - 7 - 0 ― 23

Louisville - 7 - 0 - 7 - 13 ― 27

LOU: Charlie Roberts 7 run (Seth Colley kick), 6:36 1st

GRE: Robby Klockner 5 run (Eli Noirot kick), 2:38 1st

GRE: FG Noirot 24, 11:52 2nd

GRE: FG Noirot 31, 5:55 2nd

GRE: FG Noirot 29, 0:33 2nd

GRE: Antonio Martin 1 run (Noirot kick), 10:27 3rd

LOU: Brandon Jackson 6 pass from Roberts (Colley kick), 8:46 3rd

LOU: Jacob Davide 8 pass from Roberts (Colley kick), 9:24 4th

LOU: Will Ramsey 5 run (run failed), 0:48 4th

RUSHING: Green 17-51 (Martin 4-27). Louisville 51-191 (Davide 20-112, Roberts 16-61, Ramsey 9-42).

PASSING: Green, Klockner 21-37-183-1. Louisville, Roberts 10-18-119-1.

RECEIVING: Green, Martin 14-108. Louisville, Jackson 6-40.

