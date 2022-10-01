ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Roundup: Hess fuels Northridge football in first win at Lakewood

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Lane Hess ran for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth Friday, leading the Northridge football team to a 34-20 victory at Lakewood in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play.

Hess' 3-yard TD run in the second quarter came after Dylan Chambers' interception and gave the Vikings a 7-6 lead. He then threw a 63-yard TD pass to Charlie Kinkead.

After Lakewood cut the deficit to 13-12 in the third quarter, Hess scored on runs of 7, 1 and 52 yards to put the game away for the Vikings (1-6, 1-1). He finished 14-for-18 passing for 131 yards and added 110 yards on 20 carries on the ground.

Josh Chestnut made seven tackles for Northridge. Drew Bingham added 6 1/2 tackles and an interception and Brody Booher six tackles.

Adam Crawford threw TD passes of 24 and 75 yards to Isaiah Mitchell, and Josh Hicks added a 5-yard TD run for the Lancers (0-7, 0-2).

Heights rolls at home

Licking Heights scored early and often, beating visiting Zanesville 64-13 for a Homecoming victory in LCL-Buckeye play.

Deuce Caldwell had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Josiah Ayers with Reece Powell scoring on runs of 42 and 82 yards and Jake Lopinto on a run of 18 yards and a catch of 19 yards from Michael Landry. Landry added a 2-yard TD run, and Aldane Campbell and Simi Jaf-Ogunlayi also scored on TD runs for the Hornets (5-2, 2-0).

Caldwell finished 8-for-10 passing for 99 yards. Powell's only two carries were his scores, racking up 124 yards, and Lopinto added six carries for 73 yards with his brother Tyler Lopinto catching three passes for 61 yards.

Trevor Lyons ran for 100 yards on 22 carries, and Ma'ke Staunton scored twice, playing for the injured Drew Doyle, for the Blue Devils (3-4, 0-2).

Watterson stuns Granville

Trailing by seven points late in the fourth quarter, Bishop Watterson (6-1) went 60 yards in 60 seconds, ending the drive with a 26-yard touchdown throw from A.J. McAninch to Ryan Rudzinksi with 8 seconds left.

But instead of kicking the extra point to send the game into overtime, Watterson coach Brian Kennedy went for the win and got it, as McAninch connected with Tommy Haley on a crossing route for the two-point conversion.

Granville (5-2) held a 14-10 halftime lead and made it 24-17 when Matthew Chaykowski scored on a 9-yard run with 1:08 left in the game. Tyler Ernsberger earlier threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kyle Kirby.

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty beats GCA

Josh Onabanjo recorded a hat trick for Liberty Christian, sparking the Eagles in a 3-1 victory at Granville Christian in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.

Shelby Carr and Jacob Elkins had an assist apiece for the Eagles (8-2-1, 3-0), and Ethan Gohn made 10 saves.

Landen Pound scored for the Lions (7-5-1, 0-4), and Jayden Leija made seven saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newark wins at home

Zoey Milton's hat trick led Newark on Thursday in a 7-1 victory against visiting Central Crossing (1-9-1, 0-3) in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play.

Ali Farnsworth added two goals and Meghan Gilbert and Taylor Enright one apiece as all seven goals were scored by seniors. Farnsworth, Milton, Enright, Pippy Brown, Klaire Brown and Cammy Arias each had an assist for the Wildcats (4-8-2, 2-1).

VOLLEYBALL

Heights sweeps

Natalie Holskey served 10 aces for Licking Heights on Thursday in a sweep at Zanesville (0-17, 0-10), 25-7, 25-9, 25-6, in LCL-Buckeye play.

Sam Coe added eight aces and eight digs, Valencia Wilder nine kills and Taylor Porterfield 12 assists for the Hornets (13-6, 8-3).

