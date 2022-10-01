HS FB scores 9/30: Highland holds off Blackfoot, Poky falls to Shelley

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL (Results from Friday)

Highland 34, Blackfoot 28

Drew Hymas ran for 141 yards and Mason Fullmer added 87 rushing yards for the Rams, who totaled 280 yards on the ground, improving to 3-3 on the year.

Shelley 24, Pocatello 21

Ryken Echo Hawk ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns, but the Thunder fall to 2-4 on the year.

Idaho Falls 35, Century 17

The Diamondbacks held a two-score lead early, but the Tigers rallied to run away with things. Century moves to 0-6.

Rockland 66, Clark County 6

The Bulldogs improve to 2-4.

Aberdeen 50, Malad 8

Cale Adamson caught two touchdowns for the Tigers, who scored 36 in the firwts half en route to their fourth win of the season.

Wendell 28, American Falls 6

The Beavers fall to 0-6 on the year.

Challis-Mackay 36, North Gem 12

The Cowboys move to 3-3 this season.

Teton 41, Snake River 14

The Panthers move to 3-2 this year.

West Side 52, Soda Springs 14

The Pirates rebound from their first loss in three years with a blowout over Soda Springs, improving to 3-1.