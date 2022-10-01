ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS FB scores 9/30: Highland holds off Blackfoot, Poky falls to Shelley

By JOURNAL STAFF
 4 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL (Results from Friday)

Highland 34, Blackfoot 28

Drew Hymas ran for 141 yards and Mason Fullmer added 87 rushing yards for the Rams, who totaled 280 yards on the ground, improving to 3-3 on the year.

Shelley 24, Pocatello 21

Ryken Echo Hawk ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns, but the Thunder fall to 2-4 on the year.

Idaho Falls 35, Century 17

The Diamondbacks held a two-score lead early, but the Tigers rallied to run away with things. Century moves to 0-6.

Rockland 66, Clark County 6

The Bulldogs improve to 2-4.

Aberdeen 50, Malad 8

Cale Adamson caught two touchdowns for the Tigers, who scored 36 in the firwts half en route to their fourth win of the season.

Wendell 28, American Falls 6

The Beavers fall to 0-6 on the year.

Challis-Mackay 36, North Gem 12

The Cowboys move to 3-3 this season.

Teton 41, Snake River 14

The Panthers move to 3-2 this year.

West Side 52, Soda Springs 14

The Pirates rebound from their first loss in three years with a blowout over Soda Springs, improving to 3-1.

Idaho State Journal

Behind ISU WR Christian Fredericksen's impressive stretch, and his journey here

Christian Fredericksen leaned in and looked closer at the iPhone. On the screen was a clip of one of the Idaho State receiver’s best plays of his career, a touchdown catch last weekend against Montana, a sequence that verged on absurd: Quarterback Sagan Gronauer leaned back and made a backfoot throw that sailed like a parabola, up toward the arena rafters and back down to the turf, a dime right into the chest of Fredericksen, who hauled it in for a touchdown. Then, as Tuesday...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

As ISU's Ragle revisits Montana loss, he knows 'playing hard isn't good enough'

When he thought about the play that could have swung the game, the Montana muffed punt that officials ruled was not in fact muffed, Charlie Ragle had to laugh. He had to hold back, had to stop himself from voicing his frustration on a play that could have kept his Idaho State club in Saturday’s game. “It is what it is, though,” Ragle said on Monday afternoon. “Calls are going to happen for you and against you in the course of the game. That was...
POCATELLO, ID
idaho.gov

Fish survey update for southeast Idaho's Blackfoot Reservoir

Ever wonder how your favorite Idaho reservoir fishery is performing? Each year, Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologists conduct surveys to help answer this question at many reservoirs across the state. The data collected helps us provide anglers with current fish population information and also informs our management actions by helping to evaluate if fishing regulations and stocking schedules are working as intended.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

New martial arts studio to open in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A business that will offer several types of martial arts classes will soon be open for students at a new location. Ajax Tadehara, teacher of the Schnauzer Judo Club, said that the new location will feature three different classes. “We’re going to get a new location in conjunction with a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu club and a wrestling club,” he said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Building used for AA meetings in Idaho Falls recently demolished

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls building used by multiple organizations over the years was recently demolished. Serenity Hall at 600 South Boulevard was torn down on Aug. 26 to make room for a future improvement project. City spokesman Eric Grossarth tells EastIdahoNews.com the decades-old building was in need...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

All three Idaho universities disallow abortion referral; ISU differs on contraception direction

Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws. “This...
IDAHO STATE
