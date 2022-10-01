Read full article on original website
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
The Lunsford Legacy
Each time Hampton's Levi Lunsford straps on his helmet, and takes a handoff, he's not only carrying a football, but a family legacy. Lunsford says, "I mean every Lunsford, they play football, usually pretty good at football." Levi's Uncle Mike Lunsford said, "there are expectations, I mean you feel them."
King taking on a leadership role for ETSU
(WCYB) — Only a handful of players return from the ETSU basketball team's roster a season ago. Jordan King is one of those players and will be relied upon heavily in 2022-2023. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver believes in his guard. "He's going to be one of the best...
Glade Spring, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Glade Spring. The Rural Retreat High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on October 03, 2022, 14:50:00.
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
Remembering the Legends: Darrell (Pappy) Crowe
Darrell Pappy Crowe grew up along the ball fields and was a batboy for the Mountain home in the early 40s at only four years old. He attended Johnson City schools and was a Science Hill graduate where he was a point guard for the Hilltoppers basketball team. Crowe also was a graduate of E.T.S.U. He became a teacher and a coach and coaching was a passion that stayed with him his entire life.
West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman
The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City faces tough decisions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City are facing some tough decisions. With the rising costs of inflation, the organization is wrestling with the idea of giving chickens away in their holiday meal boxes, rather than turkeys. Director Aaron Murphy says the organization is...
Driving adventures on the “Back of the Dragon” in Tazewell County, Virginia
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book
Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Shelor family keeps Bristol Sessions heritage alive
People die, but songs live forever, if people keep playing them. Ninety-five years ago, the Shelor Family was invited to the Bristol Sessions, later heralded as the “Big Bang” of country music by the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and called “the most important event in the history of country music” by Johnny Cash.
NEW: Several departments battle four-alarm fire at Buchanan County’s Hurley High School
Buchanan County, Virginia Supervisor Trey Adkins confirms a four-alarm fire is being battled at Hurley High School. Preliminary information we’ve received from eyewitnesses said the fire originated in the concession area near the gymnasium. Adkins said the difficulty several local firemen are facing is a blaze that spread into the roof of the structure.
Hurley schools closed for remainder of week following high school fire
HURLEY, Va--Schools in Hurley will be closed this week after a fire caused extensive damage to Hurley High School. A maintenance supervisor was injured in the fire, but all students were able to safely escape. According to Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts, they were able to evacuate all students to Hurley Elementary/Hurley...
New podcast highlights research happening at ETSU
A new podcast is available that highlights the research happening at East Tennessee State University. It is called “Primary Sources” and the goal is to highlight some of the research and scholarship happening at ETSU. Guests are ETSU Professors who come on to talk about their research, recent...
Students react to blaze at Hurley High School
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Emergency crews rushed to a fire at a Southwest Virginia high school on Tuesday. The blaze at Hurley High School broke out just after 12:00 p.m. What started as a typical school day, ended with fire alarms blaring. "We had drills before, and we just...
Johnson City Police Beats
On September 28, officers with the Johnson City Police Department arrested Rita Metcalf, Huffine Road, Johnson City, and charged her with identity theft. At approximately 9:41 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a Kia Optima that was bearing a license plate that belonged to a Volvo. Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers asked Metcalf, a passenger in the vehicle, to identify herself. She then gave officers a social security number and date of birth that belonged to a family member.
VSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Abingdon. According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle ran off the road in the 18400 block of Westwood Drive around 3:28 p.m. and hit a parked vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken […]
Bristol Salvation Army in need of volunteers
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Combatting homelessness in Bristol -- that's the goal of public camping laws and ordinances in place in the state of Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. Right now, it's a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city of Bristol to camp on city-owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights-of-way.
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Smoke was seen billowing from Hurley High School on Tuesday as a fire evacuated students, teachers and staff. According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the agency was informed of the fire around 12:07 p.m. and responded to the school located at 6339 Hurley Road. Buchanan County Schools […]
