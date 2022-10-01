ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season

Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022

The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for Game 2 of the final series of the season! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick. San Francisco is a competitive baseball team. They proved this year that they can stick around and play with the best of […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
