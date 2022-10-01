Read full article on original website
Talanoa Hufanga’s emergence has taken 49ers’ dominant defense to another level
Nobody on the 49ers’ defense has been better during the first month of the season than safety Talanoa Hufanga. He is the biggest reason for the 49ers’ dominant defense rising to another level this season. That kind of made their Monday night fixture against the Los Angeles Rams...
Warriors must deliver the bag to Jordan Poole after massive Tyler Herro extension
It’s safe to say Bob Myers and the front office wish they’d convened with Jordan Poole’s representatives before the Golden State Warriors embarked on their preseason trip to Japan. Two days before the defending champions tipped off training camp on September 24th, the normally evasive Myers shed...
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season
Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala reveals 1 major change ahead of 19th NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Their careers are shortening’: Warriors vet Andre Iguodala drops hot take on young players’ outlook in NBA today
At this point in his career, Andre Iguodala is now the elder statesman for the Golden State Warriors. He’s played this role for quite a while now, actually, but to the delight of Dubs fans, the former NBA Finals MVP has recently decided to run it back for one final season.
‘One of the white guys that actually belong’: Warriors’ Andre Iguodala drops eye-opening Donte DiVincenzo take
The Golden State Warriors lost a handful of players in the offseason following what was a truly epic title run in 2021-22. They did add a few new faces into the mix for their upcoming title defense, though, and one of them happens to be one-time NBA champ Donte DiVincenzo.
49ers star Deebo Samuel shades Jalen Ramsey after highlight-reel TD in win over Rams
Deebo Samuel just proved on Monday night why he remains to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL today. The San Francisco 49ers star scored one of the best touchdowns of the season thus far as he helped the Niners to a massive 24-9 victory over the defending champions Los Angeles Rams.
MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022
The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants for Game 2 of the final series of the season! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick. San Francisco is a competitive baseball team. They proved this year that they can stick around and play with the best of […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 10/4/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
