ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Interprint Investments; Afterschool program funding; Sheffield Historical Society grant; Bard College endowment; BCC One Stop Enrollment opens; Rawson Brook Farm to close

Interprint, Inc. expands capacity with $22 million investment. Pittsfield — Interprint, Inc. have announced they have investments totaling $22 million for an expansion of its Pittsfield site and the purchase of additional printing presses to support its rapidly growing printed decor business. Once complete, the 57,000 square foot expansion...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield License Board Pull Tito's License, Delays Transfer

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Licensing Board on Monday rescinded Tito's Mexican Grill's liquor license after it was abandoned. Next month, the board will entertain a motion to transfer an existing license to Tito's under new ownership. "This isn't what we would like to do with these licenses," board member...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases

Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Barrington, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Great Barrington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Great Barrington, MA
Government
City
Housatonic, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues. A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on...
AGAWAM, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved

Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
BECKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Bottled Water#Infrastructure#Economic Development#Our Town#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Hww#The Select Board#Housatonic Water Works
WBEC AM

A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?

Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Donation leads to purchase of van for Senior Center

Great Barrington — Thanks to an anonymous donation, the Claire Teague Senior Center now has a new Ford Edge to transport seniors. According to town publicist Ellen Lahr, about two years ago a resident gave an envelope to the Senior Center which included a check for $40,000. “The donor of this money wants to remain anonymous,” Lahr wrote The Berkshire Edge via email. “There were many twists and turns, along with supply chain issues in getting this vehicle.”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Anti-Semitic material in Columbia County condemned by county Dems

COLUMBIA COUNTY – The chairman of the Columbia County Democrats is blasting an effort by unknown individuals who have been throwing sandwich bags filled with Nazi propaganda onto front lawns. “There is no place for hate in our community,” said Sam Hodge, chairman of the Columbia County Democrats. “The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Edward Albee’s ‘Seascape’ plays in Stockbridge through October 23

It was in early 1975 that I first saw Edward Albee’s allegorical play “Seascape” starring Deborah Kerr, Barry Nelson, Frank Langella, and Maureen Anderman. It announced to close and I was a big Albee fan who hadn’t seen this play. At the time, I shudder to admit, allegorical work didn’t always enthrall me. Apparently, I wasn’t alone: The play only ran for 65 performances. Later I read the play and was equally confounded by it. Living as long as I have, I confess, allegory is no longer a foreign form or a distant place. It is now; it is here; it is all around me in the worst ways. In 1975, I adored the players and wished they were playing something else, but now, after seeing the Berkshire Theatre Group’s current production of the play, directed by Eric Hill, I still adore the actors and wish I could revisit the play again while it’s here. What struck me then as pretentious and a time-waster, now seems to me the most insightful look at evolution and naturalism with an unbeatable message to Americans old and young.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy