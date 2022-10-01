Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel Maven
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
Related
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Interprint Investments; Afterschool program funding; Sheffield Historical Society grant; Bard College endowment; BCC One Stop Enrollment opens; Rawson Brook Farm to close
Interprint, Inc. expands capacity with $22 million investment. Pittsfield — Interprint, Inc. have announced they have investments totaling $22 million for an expansion of its Pittsfield site and the purchase of additional printing presses to support its rapidly growing printed decor business. Once complete, the 57,000 square foot expansion...
Chicopee settles gender discrimination complaint filed by female firefighter for $125,000
CHICOPEE — The city has agreed to settle a gender discrimination complaint filed by a former firefighter for $125,000, but not without some councilors airing concerns about how the issue was handled. On the recommendation of city attorney Jack St. Clair and Mayor John L. Vieau, the City Council...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield License Board Pull Tito's License, Delays Transfer
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Licensing Board on Monday rescinded Tito's Mexican Grill's liquor license after it was abandoned. Next month, the board will entertain a motion to transfer an existing license to Tito's under new ownership. "This isn't what we would like to do with these licenses," board member...
wamc.org
Western Massachusetts leads state in daily COVID-19 cases
Berkshire and Hampshire County are reporting rates of around 30 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, far above the more populous Suffolk County in the east with its average rate of around 18 during the same time. Pittsfield Public Health Director Andy Cambi ascribes the high rates to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Reminds Residents of Power Supply Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With electricity supply rates on the rise, the city of Pittsfield is reminding the community of the benefits of its Community Choice Power Supply Program, also known as municipal aggregation, which offers residents a low and locked in rate. Initiated in 2017, the city’s program has...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns over local urgent care facilities
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers tonight after concerns regarding local urgent care facilities. Some have shut down completely, while others have closed their doors temporarily due to staffing issues. A Western Mass News viewer sent our newsroom an email after we aired a segment on...
theberkshireedge.com
Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved
Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
Sewage leaked into Brickyard Brook in Easthampton
The City of Easthampton Department of Public Works was notified that at the end of Cherry St, a broken sewer pipe was discovered by the contractor when a covering was opened for the replacement of a drain pipe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
For immigrant Hadley farmer, plenty of carrots, beets, parsnips and GoFundMe support
Early in this growing season, Rosendo Santizo and Genevieve Higgins were worried, just as they were worried about the GoFundMe campaign that ultimately helped him buy the tools and equipment to run Winter Moon Roots farm. It was too dry, Santizo said. The carrot seeds he’d planted just sat in...
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
theberkshireedge.com
Donation leads to purchase of van for Senior Center
Great Barrington — Thanks to an anonymous donation, the Claire Teague Senior Center now has a new Ford Edge to transport seniors. According to town publicist Ellen Lahr, about two years ago a resident gave an envelope to the Senior Center which included a check for $40,000. “The donor of this money wants to remain anonymous,” Lahr wrote The Berkshire Edge via email. “There were many twists and turns, along with supply chain issues in getting this vehicle.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Anti-Semitic material in Columbia County condemned by county Dems
COLUMBIA COUNTY – The chairman of the Columbia County Democrats is blasting an effort by unknown individuals who have been throwing sandwich bags filled with Nazi propaganda onto front lawns. “There is no place for hate in our community,” said Sam Hodge, chairman of the Columbia County Democrats. “The...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Certain Cheeses Sold At Local Supermarkets Pose Possible Health Risk
Heads up, Berkshire County residents. If you purchased certain types of cheeses at Price Chopper or Stop & Shop recently, then you should know about a voluntary recall that's been announced over potential health risks. That's right, family, friends, and neighbors. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan has...
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: Edward Albee’s ‘Seascape’ plays in Stockbridge through October 23
It was in early 1975 that I first saw Edward Albee’s allegorical play “Seascape” starring Deborah Kerr, Barry Nelson, Frank Langella, and Maureen Anderman. It announced to close and I was a big Albee fan who hadn’t seen this play. At the time, I shudder to admit, allegorical work didn’t always enthrall me. Apparently, I wasn’t alone: The play only ran for 65 performances. Later I read the play and was equally confounded by it. Living as long as I have, I confess, allegory is no longer a foreign form or a distant place. It is now; it is here; it is all around me in the worst ways. In 1975, I adored the players and wished they were playing something else, but now, after seeing the Berkshire Theatre Group’s current production of the play, directed by Eric Hill, I still adore the actors and wish I could revisit the play again while it’s here. What struck me then as pretentious and a time-waster, now seems to me the most insightful look at evolution and naturalism with an unbeatable message to Americans old and young.
F-15Es at Westover Air Reserve Base caused loud sound Monday morning
Many Western Massachusetts residents heard loud sounds coming from Westover Air Reserve Base early Monday. But it isn’t cause for concern, a spokesperson for Westover Air Reserve Base said. F-15Es from Mountain Home AFB in Idaho were “visiting the base for a few days, prior to traveling to a...
Comments / 1