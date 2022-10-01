ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

theadvocate.com

West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory

It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
JENNINGS, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE

