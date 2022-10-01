ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

wcyb.com

King taking on a leadership role for ETSU

(WCYB) — Only a handful of players return from the ETSU basketball team's roster a season ago. Jordan King is one of those players and will be relied upon heavily in 2022-2023. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver believes in his guard. "He's going to be one of the best...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The Lunsford Legacy

Each time Hampton's Levi Lunsford straps on his helmet, and takes a handoff, he's not only carrying a football, but a family legacy. Lunsford says, "I mean every Lunsford, they play football, usually pretty good at football." Levi's Uncle Mike Lunsford said, "there are expectations, I mean you feel them."
HAMPTON, TN
wcyb.com

Isaiah 117 House to expand into Washington County, Virginia

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — A Tennessee based organization which provides care and a safe place for children awaiting foster placement is expanding its reach. A community wide kickoff event for Isaiah 117 House took place at Emory and Henry College Sunday. It’s part of an awareness campaign about plans...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

New podcast highlights research happening at ETSU

A new podcast is available that highlights the research happening at East Tennessee State University. It is called “Primary Sources” and the goal is to highlight some of the research and scholarship happening at ETSU. Guests are ETSU Professors who come on to talk about their research, recent...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Tiebreakers to expand in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A popular Johnson City entertainment eatery is expanding its facility. Tiebreakers is launching an expansion that will act as a private party and live music venue. The venue will be able to host events of up to 200 people. When the venue is not being used for private celebrations, it will be a home for trivia as well as other concerts and events.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Hurley schools closed for remainder of week following high school fire

HURLEY, Va--Schools in Hurley will be closed this week after a fire caused extensive damage to Hurley High School. A maintenance supervisor was injured in the fire, but all students were able to safely escape. According to Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts, they were able to evacuate all students to Hurley Elementary/Hurley...
HURLEY, VA
wcyb.com

Marsh Regional Blood Center holds Pink Out Day blood drive in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Marsh Regional Blood Center held its third annual Pink Out Day blood drive Monday. The blood supply in our area is incredibly low; the goal was to generate much-needed blood donations while honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officials with Marsh say every blood...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Students react to blaze at Hurley High School

HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Emergency crews rushed to a fire at a Southwest Virginia high school on Tuesday. The blaze at Hurley High School broke out just after 12:00 p.m. What started as a typical school day, ended with fire alarms blaring. "We had drills before, and we just...
HURLEY, VA
wcyb.com

Crews respond to fire at Hurley High School, 1 injury reported

HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at Hurley High School shortly after noon on Tuesday. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire. One staff member was taken to a hospital, according to Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins. All students are safe, according to Adkins. In...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Emergency room wait times concerns local citizens

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Report: Man charged with attempted murder in Hawkins County after shots fired

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Mooresburg, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to the 400 block of Dean Road at around 10:43 p.m. on September 29. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been shot at by 50-year-old Ronald Goff Jr. The victim said that he heard gunshots near his house and when he drove down his driveway, he saw Goff's vehicle in the roadway near his house. The victim said Goff told him he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

