King taking on a leadership role for ETSU
(WCYB) — Only a handful of players return from the ETSU basketball team's roster a season ago. Jordan King is one of those players and will be relied upon heavily in 2022-2023. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver believes in his guard. "He's going to be one of the best...
The Lunsford Legacy
Each time Hampton's Levi Lunsford straps on his helmet, and takes a handoff, he's not only carrying a football, but a family legacy. Lunsford says, "I mean every Lunsford, they play football, usually pretty good at football." Levi's Uncle Mike Lunsford said, "there are expectations, I mean you feel them."
Isaiah 117 House to expand into Washington County, Virginia
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — A Tennessee based organization which provides care and a safe place for children awaiting foster placement is expanding its reach. A community wide kickoff event for Isaiah 117 House took place at Emory and Henry College Sunday. It’s part of an awareness campaign about plans...
New podcast highlights research happening at ETSU
A new podcast is available that highlights the research happening at East Tennessee State University. It is called “Primary Sources” and the goal is to highlight some of the research and scholarship happening at ETSU. Guests are ETSU Professors who come on to talk about their research, recent...
Tiebreakers to expand in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A popular Johnson City entertainment eatery is expanding its facility. Tiebreakers is launching an expansion that will act as a private party and live music venue. The venue will be able to host events of up to 200 people. When the venue is not being used for private celebrations, it will be a home for trivia as well as other concerts and events.
Hurley schools closed for remainder of week following high school fire
HURLEY, Va--Schools in Hurley will be closed this week after a fire caused extensive damage to Hurley High School. A maintenance supervisor was injured in the fire, but all students were able to safely escape. According to Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts, they were able to evacuate all students to Hurley Elementary/Hurley...
Marsh Regional Blood Center holds Pink Out Day blood drive in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Marsh Regional Blood Center held its third annual Pink Out Day blood drive Monday. The blood supply in our area is incredibly low; the goal was to generate much-needed blood donations while honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Officials with Marsh say every blood...
Students react to blaze at Hurley High School
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Emergency crews rushed to a fire at a Southwest Virginia high school on Tuesday. The blaze at Hurley High School broke out just after 12:00 p.m. What started as a typical school day, ended with fire alarms blaring. "We had drills before, and we just...
Several local schools show support for West Ridge High School student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A West Ridge High School student died in a camper fire Saturday morning, sending shock and grief through the community. Several schools showed their support Monday to remember 14 year old Gracie McBryant, who was a member of the school's band. West Ridge High School...
Norfolk Southern awards $10,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast TN
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Norfolk Southern has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. The food bank made the announcement Monday. It is one of 30 food banks to receive a grant from Norfolk Southern. "We are grateful for eight years of partnership...
Man points gun at ex-girlfriend after she went to party, Johnson City police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend because he was angry with her for going to a party was arrested Saturday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Garrett Johnson, of Greeneville, was charged with aggravated domestic assault. The victim told...
Crews respond to fire at Hurley High School, 1 injury reported
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at Hurley High School shortly after noon on Tuesday. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire. One staff member was taken to a hospital, according to Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins. All students are safe, according to Adkins. In...
Johnson City man accused of holding woman against her will with knife arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of holding a woman against her will with a knife before trying to unholster an officer's gun has been charged, according to police. Officers were dispatched to Bravo Inn early Friday. Police said the woman was able to escape...
Verizon customers having issues dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials say
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Some Verizon customers are having trouble dialing 911 in Hawkins County, officials said Tuesday morning. Anyone with trouble contacting Hawkins County 911 is asked to call 423-272-7121. Verizon is working on the issue which is also occurring in other parts of the state, officials...
Emergency room wait times concerns local citizens
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency room wait times can take hours and there are several things doctors want you to know. Steven Buckner says he was frustrated when he recently visited Bristol Regional Medical Center. I do know that from the time that we walked in the door to...
Report: Man charged with attempted murder in Hawkins County after shots fired
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Mooresburg, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to the 400 block of Dean Road at around 10:43 p.m. on September 29. According to a police report, the victim told police he had been shot at by 50-year-old Ronald Goff Jr. The victim said that he heard gunshots near his house and when he drove down his driveway, he saw Goff's vehicle in the roadway near his house. The victim said Goff told him he was the one firing shots in reference to his dogs.
