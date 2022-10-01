ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes

It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breaux Bridge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better

There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rebels#Tigers
theadvocate.com

Slaughter Community Charter varsity football

Slaughter Community Charter School football teams have started the season with success. The varsity team is undefeated, and the junior varsity and middle schools teams have also racked up wins. The middle school team recently defeated Caneview 7-6 and Kenilworth. The junior varsity recently lost to West Feliciana 35-22. In...
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee

LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KPEL 96.5

Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say

Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice

Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity

Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana Parish bookings from Sept. 12-25, 2022

The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 12 to 25. Sept. 12. Zacourtney Chapman: 101 S. Ash Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, 19, malfeasance in office,...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy