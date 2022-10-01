Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
What does a national TV game mean for local teams? A lot says former Redemptorist, LSU star
Eyes might be locked on top recruits, including Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins, when the Panthers host fourth-ranked Zachary for a Thursday game that will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. There is more to it than just national exposure, says Jeremy Hill. The former Redemptorist and LSU running back who went...
theadvocate.com
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
theadvocate.com
Waiting game: As construction continues, Denham Springs eyes home games in final weeks
Though fans had hoped that Denham Springs could host its Week 7 homecoming game with St. Amant at its rebuilt stadium, the Yellow Jackets must wait longer … likely until a Week 10 game against Walker. As work to complete the stands on both sides of the stadium continues,...
theadvocate.com
Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes
It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Watch: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses Jayden Daniels' health, big topics for Tennessee game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's big home game against Tennessee. Kelly touched on a wide range of topics ahead of the crucial SEC contest against the Volunteers, including the health of starting QB Jayden Daniels and DB Sevyn Banks. LSU...
theadvocate.com
What's wrong with LSU's passing game? Brian Kelly addresses the unsustainable issues.
If he wanted to, Brian Kelly could have identified five or six incompletions, but he knew everyone watched the Auburn game. He didn’t have to point out the specific instances when LSU should have made a better throw, hauled in a catchable ball or called a different play to improve the passing attack.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better
There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
theadvocate.com
Slaughter Community Charter varsity football
Slaughter Community Charter School football teams have started the season with success. The varsity team is undefeated, and the junior varsity and middle schools teams have also racked up wins. The middle school team recently defeated Caneview 7-6 and Kenilworth. The junior varsity recently lost to West Feliciana 35-22. In...
theadvocate.com
LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee
LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
UPDATE: Lafayette High School Moving to Shelter In Place Status After Online Threats Lead to Campus Lockdown
Lafayette High school was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to online threats made toward "named students and staff members."
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
Recipe: Joey’s Red Beans & Rice
Joey Thibodeaux wants to put beans into the hands of the people. After a year and a half of dishing out red beans every Monday, As Cool As Beans has served over 1,700 hot beans to Lafayette residents. Want to make red beans to share? Here’s his recipe. Cooking...
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Parish bookings from Sept. 12-25, 2022
The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail by Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter or Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office or Louisiana State Police from Sept. 12 to 25. Sept. 12. Zacourtney Chapman: 101 S. Ash Drive, Gloster, Mississippi, 19, malfeasance in office,...
UL names outstanding alumni
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association has recognized Dr. Amelie A. Hollier and Harold G. Osborn III with the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award.
theadvocate.com
Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
Comments / 0