'Banana Ball' coming to Victory Field next summer
INDIANAPOLIS — "Banana Ball" is coming to Indianapolis next summer. The Savannah Bananas, the barnstorming viral sensation, are bringing their unique take on the nation's pastime to Victory Field. The Bananas will face their "rivals," the Party Animals, on June 30 at the home of the Indianapolis Indians. The...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Greenwood automotive teacher wins national education prize
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher earned national recognition Tuesday morning. Andrice Tucker, an automotive teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was announced as one of 20 winners across the country of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Tucker won $15,000 for himself and...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
WTHR
'It’s pretty amazing': Carmel native reaches No. 1 in doubles world rankings
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Rajeev Ram made history Monday morning when the latest Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings were released. At 38 years old, Ram became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in doubles. According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the record was previously held by Bob Hewitt, who was 36 in 1976.
4 shot in under an hour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital. The first happened just after 6 p.m. on the east...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport and I-465, just before 12 p.m. IMPD said the pedestrian, who had not...
VIDEO: Woman shot during carjacking southwest of downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that started with a carjacking at a gas station on the west side of Indianapolis. (Note: The video of this incident may be disturbing to some viewers.) Investigators are calling it an isolated incident. The victim said it’s...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Welfare check leads to death investigation on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near northeast side Monday morning. Police were conducting a welfare check near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon. Police arrived and found a man...
Russiaville man killed while walking on State Road 47 near Sheridan
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a car while walking along State Road 47, west of Sheridan. Roger Wisehart Jr., 42, had apparently run out of gas and was walking toward Sheridan when he was hit in the area of 900 East just before 9:30 p.m.
Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
WTHR
Perry Township considers end to school choice for elementary students
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools administrators are considering a proposal to end parents being able to choose where their kids go to elementary school. The proposal would establish boundaries in the district for its 11 elementary schools and would likely mean some of the district’s elementary school kids would have to switch schools next year.
Fox 59
Neighbors on edge after Irvington home shot at 4 times in 2 months
INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time in less than two months, neighbors say someone has driven through an Irvington neighborhood and fired shots at a home. The most recent incident happened about a week ago and people who live in that area said they’re terrified. “He just comes...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh
Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hallway after being shot at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Irvington Arms Apartments in the 5300 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks west of North Ritter Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonal stretch
INDIANAPOLIS — We have another sunny and quiet day as the Colts take on the Titans. Sunday will be cool down at Touchdown Town with temperatures warming from the 50s in the morning to highs in the low 70s during the game. Sunday will be breezy at times with...
WTHI
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County. Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway...
