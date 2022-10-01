ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

WTHR

'Banana Ball' coming to Victory Field next summer

INDIANAPOLIS — "Banana Ball" is coming to Indianapolis next summer. The Savannah Bananas, the barnstorming viral sensation, are bringing their unique take on the nation's pastime to Victory Field. The Bananas will face their "rivals," the Party Animals, on June 30 at the home of the Indianapolis Indians. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenwood automotive teacher wins national education prize

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher earned national recognition Tuesday morning. Andrice Tucker, an automotive teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was announced as one of 20 winners across the country of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Tucker won $15,000 for himself and...
GREENWOOD, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

'It’s pretty amazing': Carmel native reaches No. 1 in doubles world rankings

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Rajeev Ram made history Monday morning when the latest Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings were released. At 38 years old, Ram became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in doubles. According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the record was previously held by Bob Hewitt, who was 36 in 1976.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

4 shot in under an hour in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital. The first happened just after 6 p.m. on the east...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport and I-465, just before 12 p.m. IMPD said the pedestrian, who had not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

VIDEO: Woman shot during carjacking southwest of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that started with a carjacking at a gas station on the west side of Indianapolis. (Note: The video of this incident may be disturbing to some viewers.) Investigators are calling it an isolated incident. The victim said it’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Perry Township considers end to school choice for elementary students

INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools administrators are considering a proposal to end parents being able to choose where their kids go to elementary school. The proposal would establish boundaries in the district for its 11 elementary schools and would likely mean some of the district’s elementary school kids would have to switch schools next year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh

Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hallway after being shot at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Irvington Arms Apartments in the 5300 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks west of North Ritter Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonal stretch

INDIANAPOLIS — We have another sunny and quiet day as the Colts take on the Titans. Sunday will be cool down at Touchdown Town with temperatures warming from the 50s in the morning to highs in the low 70s during the game. Sunday will be breezy at times with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges in Martin County. Indiana State Police arrested Benton Price (30) of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Tyler Kenworthy (28) of Indianapolis Saturday morning. The arrests came after an ISP trooper stopped a speeding vehicle, driven by Price, on U.S. Highway...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN

