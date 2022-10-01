Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Abby Winnicki Sets New School Record
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander had a successful senior night at their last home meet of the season before Conference. The Hodags won 128-41. Their star swimmer, Abishea Winnicki (Abby) swam away with 4 golds and 2 school records. She set a new school record in the 50 yard freestyle, and in the 500 yard freestyle.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Tennis Trio Advances To Sectionals
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)-Rhinelander Tennis hosted sub-sectionals earlier this morning with multiple matches being played inside the Hodag dome and outside. Rhinelander Tennis came in as Conference champions and faced many good teams. They were able to walk away with 3 girls advancing to Sectionals, Taylor Riopel, Tori Riopel, and Helena...
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
WDIO-TV
Missing girl, 15, from Holcombe, Wisconsin
UPDATE: Kryssy has been found safe. As of 7:30 pm Sunday, Trevor Blackburn has not been located. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kryssy King, 15. Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
WJFW-TV
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire
PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
wpr.org
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
KSNB Local4
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safee. An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
wiproud.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Wisconsin teen
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WFRV) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin. Kryssy King was last seen at her residence in Holcombe around 11:30 p.m. on September 30. Authorities say that there is a concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her...
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
WJFW-TV
Holiday Inn will arrive in Rhinelander in 2023
RHINELANDER,Wis. (WJFW)- The city of Rhinelander held a groundbreaking ceremony to reveal the location of a new Holiday Inn Express. Mayor Kris Hanus says this means new opportunities for all. "Every new building that gets built, its new jobs for the city of Rhinelander," said the mayor. "That’s new opportunities and it’s just showing a community that’s thriving and growing up here in the Northwoods," he added.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
WJFW-TV
Firehouse Subs having a fundraiser to support Hurricane Ian
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - All Firehouse Subs restaurants will be raising money on Tuesday, for Hurricane Ian victims. Customers can donate within their local restaurant tomorrow. The announcement comes on the heels of a $25,000 donation by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. All funds collected Tuesday will benefit the Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund, aiming to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts. The money will also be used as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.
WJFW-TV
Nicolet offers health occupations open house
Anyone interested in taking a firsthand look at careers in the health care field should stop by Nicolet College this week. The college is putting on their Health Occupations Open House from 4 pm to 6 pm Wednesday, October 5. The free event will take place in the Health Occupations...
WJFW-TV
Equipment Operator / Highway Department - 3300337
JOB DUTIES: Equipment Operator duties include performing skilled work of varied nature involving the operations of repairing, clearing and maintaining highways, roads and rights-of-way. Position uses multiple types of motorized equipment, assists in flagging traffic and performs other manual labor tasks. Position will be required, as needed, to work nights and weekends for snow removal and storm damage cleanup; winter hours vary based on snow removal needs; overtime paid for weekend hours worked; summer hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:00AM to 4:00PM. Snow plowing experience is preferred but not required.
WJFW-TV
Public Safety Technician - 3308127
JOB DUTIES: Under the direct supervision of the Associate Dean of Public Safety, the Public Safety Technician provides general support services in the areas of Fire, EMS, Criminal Justice, Industrial Safety/OSHA, and other areas as needed. The Technician provides classroom support for Fire and EMS programs. Responsibilities are primarily at the Rhinelander Campus, and designated outreach and on-site locations throughout the Nicolet College District. Normal schedule will be Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with variable hours that may include flexible days, evening, and/or weekend assignments.
