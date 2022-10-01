Trail users will have another way to get from Des Moines to West Des Moines via a new, 10-foot wide path alongside 63th Street.Driving the news: The City of Des Moines approved the $109,000 trail project last month, which starts north of Raccoon River by the Levee Trail and goes to SW McKinley Avenue.Several other partners are involved in constructing the trail, including the city of West Des Moines and the new Paws & Pints development.State of play: The trail will initially start west from Lincoln Avenue to Creston Avenue. From there, pedestrians will use the traffic signal to cross 63rd towards the east side to go up to SW McKinley Avenue.What's next: Construction will start in 2024.

