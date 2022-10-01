ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

KCCI.com

Run for Ryan: Pella Christian rallies around paralyzed teammate

PELLA, Iowa — Ryan Natelborg was about to start his senior season as one of the best runners on one of the best teams in the state. A swimming accident at a lake changed everything. On July 30, the Pella Christian senior was at Devil's Lake State Park in...
PELLA, IA
who13.com

Football passion leads to side gig for Iowa high school coach

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa — Cody Matthewson was born to coach football. Matthewson grew up in Madrid and played under legendary coach Randy Hinkel. After playing college football at Northwest Missouri State, Matthewson returned to small-town Iowa five years ago and is now coaching at Adair-Casey & Guthrie Center High School.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State @ Texas game time announced

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Oct. 15 Big 12 Conference game at Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT) on either ABC or ESPN2. Oct. 15 – *at Texas – 11 a.m. – ABC or ESPN2.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines makes proposal to extend Ashworth

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new proposal would expand Ashworth Road in West Des Moines in order to add a 10-foot wide bike path. The path would run along a stretch of Ashworth from 1st Street to 50th Street, but it will cost part of many West Des Moines residents' front yards.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday. In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.
POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

The Giant Bubble Show Coming To Guthrie Center

A live show is coming to Guthrie Center and it will bring family fun and entertainment. The Giant Bubble Show will feature Logan Jimenez creating unbelievable things with bubbles that includes 20 foot bubbles, volcano bubbles and will put attendees in bubbles. Jimenez explains what folks need to know before purchasing a ticket.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines bike trail provides new path between West Des Moines

Trail users will have another way to get from Des Moines to West Des Moines via a new, 10-foot wide path alongside 63th Street.Driving the news: The City of Des Moines approved the $109,000 trail project last month, which starts north of Raccoon River by the Levee Trail and goes to SW McKinley Avenue.Several other partners are involved in constructing the trail, including the city of West Des Moines and the new Paws & Pints development.State of play: The trail will initially start west from Lincoln Avenue to Creston Avenue. From there, pedestrians will use the traffic signal to cross 63rd towards the east side to go up to SW McKinley Avenue.What's next: Construction will start in 2024.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Story County, Iowa First Responders Rescue Man From 25-Foot Deep Tank

(Nevada, IA) -- A man is injured after falling 25-feet into a concrete tank this week in Nevada. First responders used a crane, ropes, and a rescue basket to lift the man out of the tank. It happened at an industrial construction site at 62512 270th Street, south of Nevada. The man was taken to Story County Medical Center. His injuries are described as non life-threatening.
STORY COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

1 person in the hospital after shooting Monday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Des Moines Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police initially responded to reports of shots being...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New food pantry opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

West Des Moines man arrested for Saturday stabbing, police say

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody, and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a Saturday night stabbing in West Des Moines. 55-year-old Abdul Jalali stabbed a 35-year-old male in the upper torso “multiple” times Oct. 1 on the 6100 block of Vista Drive, according to West Des Moines Police.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
KNOXVILLE, IA

