'Banana Ball' coming to Victory Field next summer
INDIANAPOLIS — "Banana Ball" is coming to Indianapolis next summer. The Savannah Bananas, the barnstorming viral sensation, are bringing their unique take on the nation's pastime to Victory Field. The Bananas will face their "rivals," the Party Animals, on June 30 at the home of the Indianapolis Indians. The...
'It’s pretty amazing': Carmel native reaches No. 1 in doubles world rankings
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel native Rajeev Ram made history Monday morning when the latest Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings were released. At 38 years old, Ram became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in doubles. According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the record was previously held by Bob Hewitt, who was 36 in 1976.
Greenwood automotive teacher wins national education prize
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher earned national recognition Tuesday morning. Andrice Tucker, an automotive teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was announced as one of 20 winners across the country of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Tucker won $15,000 for himself and...
Release your inner Hulk at new 'rage room' in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a new business in Lafayette where channeling your inner Hulk is not only OK, but it's encouraged. OutRage Smash Therapy is Lafayette's first rage room and splatter box. The business's owners described themselves as a group of innovators who "think that grown-ups should take some...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonal stretch
INDIANAPOLIS — We have another sunny and quiet day as the Colts take on the Titans. Sunday will be cool down at Touchdown Town with temperatures warming from the 50s in the morning to highs in the low 70s during the game. Sunday will be breezy at times with...
VIDEO: Woman shot during carjacking southwest of downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that started with a carjacking at a gas station on the west side of Indianapolis. (Note: The video of this incident may be disturbing to some viewers.) Investigators are calling it an isolated incident. The victim said it’s...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
4 shot in under an hour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital. The first happened just after 6 p.m. on the east...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport and I-465, just before 12 p.m. IMPD said the pedestrian, who had not...
Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
Welfare check leads to death investigation on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near northeast side Monday morning. Police were conducting a welfare check near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon. Police arrived and found a man...
Carmel dad raffling off more of prized bourbon collection to find a cure for his son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father in Carmel is continuing his mission to prolong his 3-year-old son's life by raffling off more of his rare whiskey collection to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Wyatt Perdue's life includes a devastating genetic disorder. Doctors diagnosed him with cystic fibrosis through...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Patchy frost early Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be another cool night with temperatures falling into the range of 35 to 40 degrees - cold enough for some patchy frost. Grab the jacket for early Tuesday. Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in...
Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening. A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
California drug trafficker caught in Indiana sentenced to almost 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS — Felix Becerra-Aguilera, 40, of California will serve 45 months in federal prison after being caught in Indiana. The troopers stopped his red Chevy for following too closely behind another car on I-70 near Greenfield Sept. 13, 2021. Inside the car, troopers found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in the...
3 dead, 13 hurt in recent violence around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — In a three-day period, more than a dozen people became victims to violence in Marion County. 13News is looking into the numbers and hearing from some of the victims of the most recent violent crimes. Homicides are down by almost 17% from this time last year, but...
Perry Township considers end to school choice for elementary students
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools administrators are considering a proposal to end parents being able to choose where their kids go to elementary school. The proposal would establish boundaries in the district for its 11 elementary schools and would likely mean some of the district’s elementary school kids would have to switch schools next year.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hallway after being shot at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Irvington Arms Apartments in the 5300 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks west of North Ritter Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warming up
INDIANAPOLIS — It won't be quite as chilly on Wednesday morning. Here is the forecast for the bus stop. Early morning temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s. Temperatures climb into the 60s by late morning. The weather pattern warms up with highs in the middle 70s...
