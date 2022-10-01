Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
Bay Net
$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County
SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
WBOC
Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash
SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
WMDT.com
DSP searching for wanted Seaford man
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Seaford man. Police say 30-year-old Kenneth Stewart has several active warrants for his arrest, including a felony criminal warrant. Steward is approximately 6’3″, approximately 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners
The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires. One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.
fox5dc.com
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
WMDT.com
Harmon field revitalization project making progress, officials say need still present in community
SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department says they’re one step closer to breaking ground on the highly anticipated Harmon Field revitalization project. Last year, the department presented a $1 million dollar proposal for upgrades to the community staple. The project includes a new playground, second basketball...
Lumber truck overturned in Bridgeville crash
BRIDGEVILLE, DE – A tractor-trailer carrying a load of lumber was involved in a motor...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire
He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WMDT.com
Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses
LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague lifts state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Tuesday morning, officials announced that the state of emergency had been lifted. Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation had been canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Chincoteague Emergency Management declared a state of emergency...
Fast-Moving Blaze Causes $200K In Damage To Maryland Home: Fire Marshal
An early-morning weekend fire in Maryland proved tricky to knock down and will be costly for a homeowner after it caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, officials said. Two dozen firefighters from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company in Caroline County were dispatched shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
Chincoteague Island evacuation issued over the weekend
Officials are asking residents of Chincoteague to evacuate the island on Virginia's Eastern Shore Sunday due to dangerous weather conditions.
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
WMDT.com
Town of Delmar, Delaware Election Results
DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar, Delaware held their municipal elections Monday that saw two council positions and the Mayor’s seat on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the town, and by 7:30 the unofficial results rolled in, showing two new council members ahead and a new Mayor. Mayoral candidate Tom Bauer is currently leading the race with 74 votes to Odell Jones Jr.’s 63 votes.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
