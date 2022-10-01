ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County

SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash

SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
SMYRNA, DE
WMDT.com

DSP searching for wanted Seaford man

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Seaford man. Police say 30-year-old Kenneth Stewart has several active warrants for his arrest, including a felony criminal warrant. Steward is approximately 6’3″, approximately 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
SEAFORD, DE
fox5dc.com

Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Harmon field revitalization project making progress, officials say need still present in community

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department says they’re one step closer to breaking ground on the highly anticipated Harmon Field revitalization project. Last year, the department presented a $1 million dollar proposal for upgrades to the community staple. The project includes a new playground, second basketball...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire

He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses

LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
DELAWARE STATE
13newsnow.com

Chincoteague lifts state of emergency

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Tuesday morning, officials announced that the state of emergency had been lifted. Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation had been canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Chincoteague Emergency Management declared a state of emergency...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Town of Delmar, Delaware Election Results

DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar, Delaware held their municipal elections Monday that saw two council positions and the Mayor’s seat on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the town, and by 7:30 the unofficial results rolled in, showing two new council members ahead and a new Mayor. Mayoral candidate Tom Bauer is currently leading the race with 74 votes to Odell Jones Jr.’s 63 votes.
DELMAR, DE
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE

