Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Related
Laurel, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Polytech High School football team will have a game with Laurel High School on October 03, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WMDT.com
Harmon field revitalization project making progress, officials say need still present in community
SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department says they’re one step closer to breaking ground on the highly anticipated Harmon Field revitalization project. Last year, the department presented a $1 million dollar proposal for upgrades to the community staple. The project includes a new playground, second basketball...
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Downtown Salisbury Food Tour dates announced
SALISBURY, Md. – The dates have been announced for the Downtown Salisbury Food Tour. Attendees will get a chance to try out all the tasty food the town has to offer on October 6th, 13th, and 20th. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
idesignarch.com
Timeless Stone and Shingle Luxury Dream Home on Silver Lake
This exquisite lakeside coastal home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware features shingle style architecture with turrets. It incorporates cottage style elements into the 6,000-square-foot residence. Designed by Bernardon and built by Dewson Construction Company, the exterior combines stone and shingle, the two materials that complement each other. The elegant timeless interior...
WBOC
Strong Gusts Of Wind And Periods Of Rain Friday Night
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A storm of heavy rain and strong gusts of wind drew some Ocean City visitors outside. Friday nights weather included strong gusts of wind and heavy periods of rain. Some of those outside said they were here for the cancelled Oceans Calling concert. And even though it was cancelled, they're making the best of the situation.
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Cape May – Lewes Ferry cancels all Tuesday departures due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to ongoing rough seas and high winds, the Cape May – Lewes Ferry has canceled the first two round trips Tuesday morning. Departures at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. from Cape May are canceled, while the 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Lewes departures have been canceled.
$43.1 million contract to be awarded for Chesapeake Bay islands restoration
More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.
WBOC
Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
WGMD Radio
ROAD CLOSURES – Route 1 Open at Indian River Inlet Bridge but Use Caution
REHOBOTH BEACH – Because of severe beach erosion – the city is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue. MILFORD – New Wharf Road between Cavalry Rd & NE 10th Street closed – flooding. MILFORD – Big Stone Beach Road between Herring Road...
WMDT.com
Several dune crossings closed in Rehoboth Beach due to erosion
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Multiple dune crossings are closed in Rehoboth due to storm damage. We’re told the high surf, caused by ongoing weather conditions and combined high tides, has resulted in erosion at several dune crossings. For public safety, the City of Rehoboth Beach is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
Comments / 0