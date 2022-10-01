ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornville, OH

Surging Sheridan runs over Philo

By Dan Blackburn
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKGdj_0iHerusT00

THORNVILLE — The Division III, Region 11 race to the top is all the excitement at Northern Local Schools.

Leaning on a projected No. 3 seed by joeeitel.com, the surging Generals have sought to return to their dominant ways.

That mission continued against visiting Philo, which became the next victim of Sheridan’s five-game onslaught in a 35-6 win at Paul Culver Jr. Stadium The Generals ran for 227 yards and went 5-for-5 in the red zone in another complete performance.

Sheridan (6-1, 3-0) remained tied with Tri-Valley, the No. 1-ranked team in Region 11, atop the Muskingum Valley League-Big School Division. Friday's effort was led by Justin Munyan, who ran for 80 yards on nine touches and two touchdowns.

But it was the Sheridan offensive line that shined. Anchored by Cole Davis, Thomas Helsel, Bryden Gladstone and Noah Miller, it was sophomore Jack Robinette that led charge.

Generals coach Paul Culver III heralded the young lineman with his physical play.

“Jack (Robinette) had to hold his own tonight and he did a phenomenal job,” Culver III said. “It’s important for our offensive line to play with speed on our stretch plays. Jack’s play allowed guys like Noah Miller to get into the second level to get blocks on linebackers.”

Sheridan’s offense moved the ball on the first drive of the game, but fell behind the chains once it reached the Philo 36-yard line at 8:36 left in the first. Linebacker Drew Lincicome pulled quarterback Reid Parker to the ground, forcing a 4th-and-long, then Packer was intercepted by counterpart Talon Preston on the Philo 11.

Sheridan’s defense forced a Philo three-and-out, giving the Generals a short field at the Generals' 48. Packer capped off an 8-play scoring drive at 6:20 left in the first, but it was a big fourth-down catch by Andrew Holden to extend the drive. Showalter’s extra point gave Sheridan a 7-0 lead.

Alex Poirier found the end zone at the 8:35 mark of the second quarter to extend the Generals' lead. The 7-play scoring drive spanned 83 yards, led by a 60-yard pass from Caden Sheridan to receiver Drew Boyer.

Caden Sheridan went 3-for-6 through the air for 84 yards, while Packer also had five attempts on the night with two completions. But it was Packer's legs on the option that gave him 42 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Caden Sheridan believed the quarterback duo will give other teams a hard time adjusting to both of their strengths.

“I think we work really well together,” Caden Sheridan said. “We’re two different players and teams have to adjust to both of us. We both compete against each other in practice, but I felt like I made some really good reads tonight.”

The Generals marched down the field on seven plays on their next possession. Munyan took a stretch play from the Philo 15 into the end zone that was sealed off well by Miller, and Showalter’s point after put the Generals up 21-0 with 4:18 left in the first half.

Sheridan never looked back in the second half, putting up two more scoring drives to put the game out of reach. Munyan found the end zone again from 11 yards out, while Luke Link ran in from a yard out.

Philo running back Zack Savage found the end zone midway through the fourth, completing a 10-play scoring drive.

Penalties haunted the Electrics, which committed 10 for 79, two of which extended Sheridan scoring drives. Sheridan’s opportunistic defense allowed its offense to operate on the shortened field.

The Generals' offense went 6-of-10 on third down conversions and had 352 yards of total offense. But the Generals defensive front irritated the Philo offense, which managed only 112 rushing yards.

Sheridan travels to Newton Township next week to take on Maysville. Culver III is confident his bunch isn’t looking too far ahead to the Week 9 with a matchup with Tri-Valley.

“It would be easy for us to look ahead,” said Culver III. “I have all the respect for Coach (Craig) Clarke. I know their record isn’t great, but we know they’re well coached and they're going to be ready.”

Philo welcomes Tri-Valley to Sam Hatfield Stadium next Friday. The Scotties pushed their winning streak to six straight with a 44-14 over River View.

zan-sports@gannett.com; Twitter: @danb235

Times Recorder

Times Recorder

