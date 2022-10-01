Read full article on original website
KING-5
Wenatchee native's critically acclaimed play goes all the way to Broadway and beyond
SEATTLE — Playwright and performer Heidi Schreck insists she did not set out to write a political play. She simply wanted to write about her time as a teenaged debater in Wenatchee. Her mom made her enter American Legion debate contests as way to pay for college. "I started...
Eater
Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month
Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral
SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
247Sports
Husky Hall Of Famer Rick Redman Passes Away At Age 79
Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
capitolhillseattle.com
CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)
The old homes of Capitol Hill have more than a few scary stories rattling around inside. Some appear legendarily spooky. So it is not surprising to sometimes hear tales of one of the spookiest of all American families having been part of the history found in the houses surrounding the Hill’s Volunteer Park. Some tell tales of the legendary Winchester family’s home on the edges of Volunteer Park.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The divide between the reasonable and the unreasonable comes down to what works
A listener directed me to a speech last week by podcaster (and former KIRO Reporter) Brandi Kruse. She was talking to a visiting delegation from the state of Georgia about solving the crime problem in downtown Seattle. “What I came to realize and what I very much believe today is...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
thurstontalk.com
Meet Merida The Bitless and Her Princess at Avenue Espresso October 8
Head to Avenue Espresso’s 93rd Avenue location – inside the Lincoln Creek Lumber parking lot – on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to meet local equine celebrity Merida The Bitless. Her owner, Kristina Lotz, will be dressed as your favorite Celtic princess to hand out treats and pose for photos with Merida The Bitless. It’s all part of their campaign to become America’s Favorite Pet!
airlive.net
Roll out of the last Boeing 747 ever built
Last night at Everett, a spotter captured a hostoric moment. The last ever built Boeing 747 has rolled out from the Everett factory in Washington state. The Boeing 747-8F (reg. N862GT) will be the last produced by Boeing, 54 years after the first, at same plant, same building. On September...
KOMO News
Seattle hit 80 degrees Sunday, breaking nearly 30 year record, is more heat on the way?
SEATTLE — It's officially October, but this weekend felt more like summer in the Puget Sound region. On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for the hottest Oct. 2 when the temperature measured 80 degrees. The last time the Emerald City hit 80 degrees on that date was in 1993.
Tri-City Herald
Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
ETOnline.com
Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members
Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
idesignarch.com
Secluded Rustic Stone and Log Home in the Alpine Forest
Set into an alpine cedar forest in Carnation, Washington, this modern stone lodge draws inspiration from the surrounding natural beauty. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture and built by Hamish Anderson Custom Homes, the rustic home unites the interiors with the wonder of the outdoors. The dramatic double height main...
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
