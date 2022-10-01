ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month

Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bishop Blanchet High School TikTok video goes viral

SEATTLE — Bishop Blanchet High School is trending for all the right reasons. The school introduced their new mascot “Chet” the bear to students this fall and lit up the internet with something they’ve been doing at homecoming for decades. A tradition during the all-school assembly...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
247Sports

Husky Hall Of Famer Rick Redman Passes Away At Age 79

Rick Redman, one of the most celebrated and iconic players in Washington football history, passed away peacefully at home Friday at the age of 79, family members have confirmed. A two-time consensus All-America linebacker from Seattle's Bishop Blanchet High School, Redman starred on Husky teams in the early 1960s. After...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

CHS Hilloween classic: Stephen King, Volunteer Park, and Rose Red — the tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)

The old homes of Capitol Hill have more than a few scary stories rattling around inside. Some appear legendarily spooky. So it is not surprising to sometimes hear tales of one of the spookiest of all American families having been part of the history found in the houses surrounding the Hill’s Volunteer Park. Some tell tales of the legendary Winchester family’s home on the edges of Volunteer Park.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Sherwood
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Jon Davison
Person
Geoff Downes
Person
Bob Rivers
Person
Michael Shrieve
Person
John Lennon
Person
Fernando Perdomo
thurstontalk.com

Meet Merida The Bitless and Her Princess at Avenue Espresso October 8

Head to Avenue Espresso’s 93rd Avenue location – inside the Lincoln Creek Lumber parking lot – on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to meet local equine celebrity Merida The Bitless. Her owner, Kristina Lotz, will be dressed as your favorite Celtic princess to hand out treats and pose for photos with Merida The Bitless. It’s all part of their campaign to become America’s Favorite Pet!
OLYMPIA, WA
airlive.net

Roll out of the last Boeing 747 ever built

Last night at Everett, a spotter captured a hostoric moment. The last ever built Boeing 747 has rolled out from the Everett factory in Washington state. The Boeing 747-8F (reg. N862GT) will be the last produced by Boeing, 54 years after the first, at same plant, same building. On September...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#White Famous#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Paramount Theater#Chicago White Sox#Rock Band#The Plastic Ono Band
Tri-City Herald

Mormon church announces Tacoma as one of 18 sites worldwide chosen for new LDS temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will build a temple in the Tacoma area, the Mormon church has announced. Church president Russell Nelson made the announcement Sunday during the final session of the 2022 general conference in Salt Lake City. The Tacoma location is one of 18 that will be built in the coming years. Only Tacoma and four other locations in Sunday’s announcement are in the U.S.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
ETOnline.com

Megan Hilty: 6 Bodies Have Been Recovered a Month After Plane Crash Killed Actress' Family Members

Six bodies have been recovered in the devastating crash that killed three of Megan Hilty's family members, ET has confirmed. The announcement by Island County Emergency Management comes nearly one month after the plane crashed into Washington's Puget Sound, killing 10, including Hilty's sister, brother-in-law and their son, Remy. The Broadway star's sister was also eight months pregnant at the time, expecting another son in October.
SEQUIM, WA
idesignarch.com

Secluded Rustic Stone and Log Home in the Alpine Forest

Set into an alpine cedar forest in Carnation, Washington, this modern stone lodge draws inspiration from the surrounding natural beauty. Designed by Gelotte Hommas Drivdahl Architecture and built by Hamish Anderson Custom Homes, the rustic home unites the interiors with the wonder of the outdoors. The dramatic double height main...
CARNATION, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy