ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Khyair Spain helps Parkview football pound South Gwinnett

By Colin Hubbard
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJqdj_0iHerWt900

LILBURN, Ga. – With Parkview playing at home for the first time this season, as well as looking to avenge last week’s loss to nationally ranked Mill Creek, that combo spelled bad news for South Gwinnett Thursday night.

Behind 308 rushing yards, including 183 from star running back Khyair Spain, the Panthers took an early lead and never looked back en route to a dominant 41-7 victory over the Comets.

The Panthers improve to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA. The Comets fall to 4-2 on the season and are now 0-1 to start the region.

Forced to play their first five games of the season on the road while waiting on their artificial turf field to be completed, Parkview head coach Eric Godfree was happy to be celebrating a victory on their home field.

"We learned so much from the loss last week against Mill Creek," Godfree said. "We challenged each kid with specific things and they took ownership in it. We had a great week of practice and they were excited to get out here a day early."

Spain and the Panthers wasted no time taking a 7-0 lead over the Comets.

A 42-yard punt return from Bryce Coulson down to the Comet 5-yard line set up a Spain rushing touchdown on the first play from scrimmage less than two minutes into the game.

The Panthers were stopped at the 1-yard line on its next offensive possession, but was lights out from there.

Donovan Paris made it 14-0 with a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and then Spain ended the half with two long touchdown runs. The first came with 6:19 left in the second quarter when he raced 58 yards straight up the middle and into the end zone.

The second came with under two minutes remaining in the half when Spain broke off a 76-yard run to give Parkview a 27-0 lead heading into halftime.

"Khyair is a strong, physical runner who finishes his runs," Godfree said. "He has great vision and is just an all-around great person."

On the first play to start the third quarter, the Panthers found the end zone again when Colin Houck connected with Mike Matthews for a 62-yard score. Later in the quarter, Houck and Matthews hooked up again, this time for a 75-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 41-0.

The Comets were able to avoid the shoutout thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run from Jayquun Billingsley.

Houck finished his night 6 of 13 for 175 yards to pair with Spain’s 183 rushing yards. Spain (1,073) eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season Thursday night.

Matthews caught three passes for 150 yards and two scores and Paris chipped in with 52 rushing yards and a score.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Auburn opens as 4-touchdown underdog on road against rival Georgia

The odds will be stacked against Auburn when it hits the road for the first time this season. Auburn opened as a four-touchdown underdog against rival Georgia for the teams’ Week 6 matchup in Athens, Ga. According to VegasInsider.com, the Bulldogs will be favored by 27.5 points against the Tigers when the two cross-division rivals meet for the 127th time.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Snellville, GA
Education
Springfield, MO
Education
Springfield, MO
Football
City
Lilburn, GA
Snellville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Snellville, GA
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Snellville, GA
thecitymenus.com

New Business Opening In Bremen Crossing

Locally owned Avaas Spa and Tan is expanding to Bremen near Bealls Outlet with an announcement of their fourth location coming soon. The other two locations are in Villa Rica at Mirror Lake and the New Georgia area in the Publix Shopping Center. Highlighted by GOLD customer service, the tanning salon has been voted best tanning salon in Carroll County and Villa Rica since their existence. Now that says a lot right there!
BREMEN, GA
thewarriorwire.org

Nearing The Finish Line: Seniors Reflect On Their Final Year

Four years ago, the Class of 2023 walked the halls of North Atlanta for the first time. At that moment, their whole lives laid ahead of them in anticipation of high school. However, as it goes, time does fly by, and this year marks their concluding year as North Atlanta Warriors.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Southside Church acquires The Dottie

Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matthews
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Monroe Local News

Back the Blue Car Show in Loganville is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8

The Masters Car Club is partnering with the City of Loganville to present the third annual Back the Blue Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, music, a raffle and vendors on site. Proceeds will benefit the Loganville Police Department and other first responders.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Parkview#Comets
Raleigh News & Observer

Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city

As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy