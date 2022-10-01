Khyair Spain helps Parkview football pound South Gwinnett

LILBURN, Ga. – With Parkview playing at home for the first time this season, as well as looking to avenge last week’s loss to nationally ranked Mill Creek, that combo spelled bad news for South Gwinnett Thursday night.

Behind 308 rushing yards, including 183 from star running back Khyair Spain, the Panthers took an early lead and never looked back en route to a dominant 41-7 victory over the Comets.

The Panthers improve to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA. The Comets fall to 4-2 on the season and are now 0-1 to start the region.

Forced to play their first five games of the season on the road while waiting on their artificial turf field to be completed, Parkview head coach Eric Godfree was happy to be celebrating a victory on their home field.

"We learned so much from the loss last week against Mill Creek," Godfree said. "We challenged each kid with specific things and they took ownership in it. We had a great week of practice and they were excited to get out here a day early."

Spain and the Panthers wasted no time taking a 7-0 lead over the Comets.

A 42-yard punt return from Bryce Coulson down to the Comet 5-yard line set up a Spain rushing touchdown on the first play from scrimmage less than two minutes into the game.

The Panthers were stopped at the 1-yard line on its next offensive possession, but was lights out from there.

Donovan Paris made it 14-0 with a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and then Spain ended the half with two long touchdown runs. The first came with 6:19 left in the second quarter when he raced 58 yards straight up the middle and into the end zone.

The second came with under two minutes remaining in the half when Spain broke off a 76-yard run to give Parkview a 27-0 lead heading into halftime.

"Khyair is a strong, physical runner who finishes his runs," Godfree said. "He has great vision and is just an all-around great person."

On the first play to start the third quarter, the Panthers found the end zone again when Colin Houck connected with Mike Matthews for a 62-yard score. Later in the quarter, Houck and Matthews hooked up again, this time for a 75-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 41-0.

The Comets were able to avoid the shoutout thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run from Jayquun Billingsley.

Houck finished his night 6 of 13 for 175 yards to pair with Spain’s 183 rushing yards. Spain (1,073) eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season Thursday night.

Matthews caught three passes for 150 yards and two scores and Paris chipped in with 52 rushing yards and a score.