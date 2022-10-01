Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin signs annexation of occupied regions into Russian law; Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns – live
Russian President formally signs law annexing Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance in Kherson region and Donetsk
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military is struggling to hang on to control of the regions it illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation carried out in defiance of international laws...
Memo to Biden and DeSantis: Watch Your (Body) Language
The optics of their Florida meeting will be impossible to ignore.
OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republicans gain ground in Senate races in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin
Polls show the two contests tightening as ad buys increase and GOP attacks on Democrats gain traction.
OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday will debate a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy — a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections.
Comments / 0