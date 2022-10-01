ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military is struggling to hang on to control of the regions it illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation carried out in defiance of international laws...
The Associated Press

OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday will debate a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy — a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

