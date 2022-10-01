FNF: Arch Manning has a record-breaking night in Newman’s 52-22 win over Pearl River

Highlights of Friday’s action between Newman and Pearl River featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Newman defeated Pearl River, 52-22 Friday night.

Manning threw for 356 yards and 7 touchdowns in tonight’s win.

With tonight’s performance, Manning broke the school record for passing yards formerly held by his uncle, Eli Manning, and touchdowns, formerly held by Peyton Manning.

