ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River, LA

FNF: Arch Manning has a record-breaking night in Newman’s 52-22 win over Pearl River

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1to4Bb_0iHeqOxw00

Highlights of Friday’s action between Newman and Pearl River featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Newman defeated Pearl River, 52-22 Friday night.

Manning threw for 356 yards and 7 touchdowns in tonight’s win.

With tonight’s performance, Manning broke the school record for passing yards formerly held by his uncle, Eli Manning, and touchdowns, formerly held by Peyton Manning.

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

Follow us on social media!

﻿ Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno ﻿ ﻿

﻿

﻿

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Rolling Wave: 4-1 Tulane to host East Carolina Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane is suddenly flush with wins and quarterbacks. Third-string quarterback Kai Horton, relieved the injured Justin Ibieta and threw three touchdown passes as Tulane defeated Houston in overtime Friday night, 27-24. Last season, Horton threw three interceptions in a start against nationally ranked Cincinnati. Head coach Willie Fritz was vague when […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

High hopes: Wave women and men talk high expectation at media day

Tulane’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both had solid seasons in 2021-2022. They hope to build on that in the new season that is around the corner. The Tulane women open their season November 7th against Grambling State. The Wave plays Loyola in an exhibition game, November 1st. Tulane reached the women’s NIT, and had […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pearl River, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Pearl River, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
WGNO

Royal Heartbreak: Saints fall to Vikes by three in London

LONDON (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
NOLA.com

Clinging to hull for three hours, Slidell boat captain survived mishap with dog, customer

The water was rough in Lake Borgne when Jim Lamarque's charter fishing boat began having engine problems. He and a customer were headed back from a morning of catching redfish in the Biloxi Marsh on Sept. 18, and as the 75-year-old Lamarque tried to crank the engine, waves washed over the boat. Lamarque managed to make a phone call to a friend, then moved to the front of the 22-foot boat to retrieve the life jackets.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

NOPD looking for missing man in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a missing man in the New Orleans East area, according to a press release. Police said the person who reported 45-year-old Wilmer Montoya missing had not seen him since September 30. Montoya was described by the NOPD as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy