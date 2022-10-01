Read full article on original website
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
UAB faces off against Middle Tennessee State for annual Children’s Harbor game
A total of 11 points separates the UAB football team from a perfect start to the 2022 season but no one is second-guessing themselves as the program enters the most impactful week of the season. Honoring those who have fought tougher battles with life or death consequences. The Blazers return...
Auburn still searching for answers to crucial ‘middle 8,’ second-half problems
Bryan Harsin is a big believer in momentum and the role it can play on Saturdays. Unfortunately for the second-year Auburn coach, his team has a poor track record of generating it — and, conversely, keeping opponents from gathering some of their own — just before halftime. In...
Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’
So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 7
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
Auburn WR Landen King plans to redshirt, sit out remainder of year
Promising second-year wide receiver Landen King will sit out for the remainder of the season; a source confirmed to AL.Com after reports surfaced from WarEagleTV.com on Tuesday evening. King converted to tight end after catching five passes for 59 yards as a freshman tight end. A highlight play for King...
Hoover, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hoover. The Mountain Brook Junior High School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Spain Park High School football team will have a game with Hoover High School on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
Taking stock of Alabama football’s depth as injuries mount
Against Arkansas, Alabama needed a Star. Brian Branch, the starter at the Tide’s linebacker/cornerback hybrid position, was taken out after an injury in the second quarter. Backup Malachi Moore started cramping and was off the field. Third-string Jahquez Robinson wasn’t available, either. Scanning the sidelines while fending off a comeback bid, Alabama coaches didn’t have many options. That’s when the preseason preparation came in.
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about facing Auburn in Week 6
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.
Trying to make sense of Auburn’s ill-fated trick play against LSU
Bryan Harsin’s reputation as a play-caller was built upon some of the most memorable trick plays in recent college football history, but it was an ill-conceived gadget play that could be the lasting image of his tenure at Auburn. Facing second-and-goal at the 10-yard line and trailing by four...
College Football World Believes Major Coach Is Getting Fired Today
The college football world believes a major head coach is probably getting fired on Sunday. Auburn fell to LSU, 21-17, on Saturday evening. The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season. Is Bryan Harsin's time done at Auburn?. Many fans are convinced that he will be out as the team's...
College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video
Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
Alabama at Tennessee kick off time, TV set
The Oct. 15 Alabama-Tennessee game is setting up to be a top-10 showdown. And it will get the prime TV spot on the SEC calendar. The Crimson Tide will face the Vols at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS. The network picked that game over LSU-Florida and Auburn-Ole Miss.
One day in May: The flash feud of Jimbo vs. Saban and what happened next
A lot’s changed in 137 days. Go back to the morning of May 19 and the whole sports world was transfixed by a good old-fashioned West Virginia feud. A few hours after Nick Saban’s comments on Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class lit the match, Jimbo Fisher grabbed the gas can.
Peyton Manning asks Jalen Hurts how Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin prepared him for NFL
Jalen Hurts’ college career is well-documented and, perhaps, even more celebrated. The national championship-winning Alabama quarterback transferred to Oklahoma, and, in the process, worked with an impressive list of coaches in that time. On Monday, while appearing on the Manning Megacast - or “ManningCast” - Peyton Manning pointed out...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
