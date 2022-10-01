The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.

AUBURN, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO