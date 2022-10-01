ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’

So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn WR Landen King plans to redshirt, sit out remainder of year

Promising second-year wide receiver Landen King will sit out for the remainder of the season; a source confirmed to AL.Com after reports surfaced from WarEagleTV.com on Tuesday evening. King converted to tight end after catching five passes for 59 yards as a freshman tight end. A highlight play for King...
AUBURN, AL
Taking stock of Alabama football’s depth as injuries mount

Against Arkansas, Alabama needed a Star. Brian Branch, the starter at the Tide’s linebacker/cornerback hybrid position, was taken out after an injury in the second quarter. Backup Malachi Moore started cramping and was off the field. Third-string Jahquez Robinson wasn’t available, either. Scanning the sidelines while fending off a comeback bid, Alabama coaches didn’t have many options. That’s when the preseason preparation came in.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
AUBURN, AL
Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about facing Auburn in Week 6

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is set to be renewed this weekend, with Auburn and Georgia set to meet Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Tigers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will face the second-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, with the game airing on CBS as part of its Week 6 doubleheader. To kickoff the week ahead of the teams’ 127th all-time meeting -- and the third consecutive early-October matchup between the cross-division rivals -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday in Athens to preview the matchup with Bryan Harsin’s program.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video

Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama at Tennessee kick off time, TV set

The Oct. 15 Alabama-Tennessee game is setting up to be a top-10 showdown. And it will get the prime TV spot on the SEC calendar. The Crimson Tide will face the Vols at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS. The network picked that game over LSU-Florida and Auburn-Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

