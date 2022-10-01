ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes

By STEPHEN GROVES
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkBo4_0iHeqBUV00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem indicated Friday during her reelection campaign's lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, that if reelected she will uphold the state's abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

The Republican governor explained her position simply as "pro-life," while pledging to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people's budgets. Smith called Noem's stance extreme and said it was endangering women's lives and causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.

“It's clear to me that South Dakotans overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to an abortion,” Smith said. “We talk about freedom all the time, except the freedom to make this choice.”

The gubernatorial race's lone head-to-head meeting of the two candidates featured Noem touting her record of a hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith, who is facing an uphill election in the heavily Republican state, cast himself as a moderate. Here are the key takeaways from the Friday night clash that was hosted by KSFY-TV:

POCKETBOOK ISSUES

Noem claimed the state has the “strongest economy” in the nation, crediting her decision to forgo government restrictions during the pandemic. But she also turned attention to the squeeze that inflation is putting on household budgets. She said she hears from many people who are “struggling because they can’t pay their grocery bill. They’re struggling because they can’t pay gas prices.”

Earlier this week, she promised to push for repeal of the state's 4.5% tax on food sales.

But Smith was quick to point out that was an initiative he has been pushing for years, and when the House passed the proposal in March, support from Noem was lacking. Noem publicly opposed the proposal after the state Senate dismissed it in March, but she said Friday that it was an idea she supported and her office had been working on it.

Recently, South Dakota’s economic growth has lagged behind the rest of the country. Last year, it had the 15th lowest growth in gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — among states. However, South Dakota has seen one of the nation’s highest rates of growth in personal income in recent years.

ETHICS COMPLAINTS AGAINST NOEM

The Republican governor deflected questions on a pair of ethics investigations against her by blaming the state's former attorney general, Republican Jason Ravnsborg, for filing the complaints to the state's Government Accountability Board. She pointed out that she had pressed Ravnsborg to resign after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car in 2020 and suggested the complaints were just an attempt to get retribution.

A state ethics board in August acted on the complaints against Noem. She was accused of misconduct for interfering in a state agency as it was preparing to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license, as well as misusing the state airplane by traveling to events hosted by political organizations.

“This matter is closed and it is something that is very clear my daughter never once received special treatment,” Noem said, adding that she had followed the law and precedent in her use of the state plane.

However, the Government Accountability Board's three retired judges voted unanimously last month to find that there was evidence that the governor engaged in a conflict of interest and committed malfeasance in the episode with her daughter’s licensure, but it also kept the board’s action on the complaint a secret. The board also requested that the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation examine her use of the state airplane.

Smith took the opportunity to swipe at Noem: “South Dakotans, you can tell the difference between right and wrong."

But it was Noem who mostly prodded Smith. She repeatedly tried to tie him to President Joe Biden and called him “extreme.”

EDUCATION

Smith touted his work as a teacher and coach and sought to criticize Noem for leaning on the work of a conservative college in Michigan, Hillsdale College, to remake the state's social studies standards.

Noem in turn said she was working to elevate parents' voices in education and accused Smith of being a proponent of so-called critical race theory — an academic framework that examines American history through the lens of racism. He said that is not a problem in South Dakota's schools.

Noem had declined an invitation to a debate hosted by South Dakota Public Broadcasting, but Smith challenged her to meet him again.

If she doesn't, the public broadcaster has said it plans to host a debate just with Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint, who also joined the Friday debate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

NEW YORK — (AP) — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight in Georgia clouds one of the party's biggest pickup opportunities. And as some Democrats crow on social...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX — (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn't mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she's not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies.
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Revival sought for pastor's lawsuit over COVID restrictions

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor's damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and...
LOUISIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
South Dakota State
WHIO Dayton

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely

The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm's aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can't...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK — (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida's barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristi Noem
WHIO Dayton

Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian's wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you

Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio among the Top 20 Worst States when it comes to roads

COLUMBUS — Ohio has made the list of the, “Top 20 Worst States,” when it comes to roads, according to the personal financial website MoneyGeek.com. >>Yellow Springs native Dave Chappelle announces show in Columbus on New Year’s Eve. A new analysis looked at road quality and...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Republican#South Dakotans
WHIO Dayton

Centerville Schools to host ‘run, hide and fight’ presentation tonight

CENTERVILLE — Centerville City Schools has partnered with Centerville Safe, Centerville Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to host a free presentation about the, “Run, Hide, Fight,” approach to active threats, according to a news release. >>RELATED: At least 1 taken into custody after drug...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Texas woman convicted of killing expectant mother to snatch her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A Texas woman was convicted of capital murder Monday for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn child. It took the jury of six men and six women about an hour to find Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of the October 2020 murder of Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, 21. Parker was also accused of cutting Simmons-Hancock’s baby girl, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, from her womb and abducting the newborn, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
NEW BOSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

Caution being urged by ODNR during Ohio’s wildfire season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is urging Ohioans to learn about the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they are planning to burn debris this fall, according to a news release. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters

In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she's being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

California police link 2 additional shootings to alleged Stockton serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in California have linked two additional shootings to a suspected serial killer in Northern California who has killed five men since July. Stockton police officials said late Monday night that two April 2021 shootings, including a fatal one in Oakland, have been linked to the case. The additions bring the total number of homicides to six.
STOCKTON, CA
WHIO Dayton

Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy