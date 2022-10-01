Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
HIGLIGHT REEL – Fort Campbell vs Hopkinsville Penalty Kick Round
It can be both the most exciting and the most stressing part of a soccer match. We are talking about the penalty kick round. Big shots, big saves, and a rollercoaster of emotions in mere moments. Check out those moments from the Hopkinsville-Fort Campbell girls district semifinal Monday night in this video clip.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Blank Logan for 13th-District Title (w/PHOTOS)
For the second time in two matches in the 13th-District tournament at Franklin-Simpson, the Todd County Central girls’ soccer team made a single goal stand up on Tuesday to knock off Logan County and claim the program’s first district title since 2017. The Lady Rebels had the best...
yoursportsedge.com
Harton’s Overtime Goal Carries Hoptown Past Christian County (w/PHOTOS)
One of the tough things about “golden goal” overtime periods in tournament play is that one second you are battling to win the match you are in and the very next second, your season has come to an end. Gabe Harton’s goal in the opening seconds of the 2nd overtime was the difference Tuesday night as the Hopkinsville Tigers got past the Christian County Colonels 2-1 in an 8th District semifinal at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Taryn Underwood Leads Lady Tigers to Finals
A big night for Hopkinsville senior Taryn Underwood Monday night. Underwood scored the only goal for the Lady Tigers in regulation and then made the penalty kick that sent Hoptown on to the 8th District championship match as the Lady Tigers beat Fort Campbell 2-1 in penalty kicks. After the match, Underwood spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about the night.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Underwood Secures the Win for Hoptown
The 8th District semifinal match Monday night between Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell came down to the penalty kick round. In this Max’s Moment, Taryn Underwood clinches the win for the Lady Tigers and the celebration is on. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels End Postseason Drought With Win Over Panthers
For the first time in nine years, the Todd County Central boys’ soccer team extended its season past the opening game of the 13th-District tournament, knocking off Russellville 5-0 to advance to Tuesday’s final against hosts Franklin-Simpson. The Rebels last hoisted the district trophy in 2012 and had...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Handle Fort Campbell 7-0 to Advance to District Final (w/PHOTOS)
The UHA Blazers used the momentum of a goal in the final ten seconds of the opening half to lead to a five goal second half as the Blazers ran past the Fort Campbell Falcons 7-0 Tuesday night in a semifinal round matchup in the 8th District boys soccer tournament. The Blazers now advance to the district championship game Thursday night at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Compete in 2022 Quad State Tournament
While it was not the finish they would have liked, the Christian County Lady Colonels very nearly came up with some solid wins over the weekend at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Colonels finished with six losses at the event, however, three of those were three set losses in which Christian County had the opportunity to snag the win.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Goes 1-5 at Quad State Tournament
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team faced some strong competition in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County on Friday and Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers won just one of six matches in the competition. The Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 decision over Christian County in their final game...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Looking for 3rd Straight District Title
The University Heights Academy Blazers will be looking for their third championship in a row as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway this week. The tourney starts Tuesday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The Blazers will open play in the first semifinal at 5:30pm as...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Looking for First Regional Trip Since 2013
The Todd County Central Rebels will be looking to make their first trip to the 4th Region boys’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Rebels, who are having one of the best seasons in school history, will take on Russellville Monday night at 7:00pm.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Rolls Past Lady Colonels to Reach 8th District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed back to the 8th District soccer championship game for the 8th consecutive season. The Lady Blazers advanced by blanking Christian County Monday night 5-0 at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The UHA Lady Blazers controlled the match from the very beginning, staying...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tigers Upend Fort Campbell in PKs to Advance to District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
After an up-and-down regular season that saw a coaching change in the middle, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers will now get the chance to defend their 8th District soccer title. The Lady Tigers outlasted Fort Campbell Monday night 2-1, winning in penalty kicks 4-2. Taryn Underwood’s goal in the penalty kick...
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituareis, Oct 4, 2022
John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex
A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are 6 giants hiding in another Kentucky forest?
DUNMOR, Ky. — Bernheim Forest isn't the only place in Kentucky that has giants dwelling in its forest. Guarding and guiding those along the trails at Lake Malone State Park are the "Big Twigs" tree creatures. The park is in Dunmor, Kentucky, which is close to the Tennessee border.
