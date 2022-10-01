Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
In must-win game for OAA Red title chances, Troy Athens plays to 2-2 draw with Adams
TROY — In a game Troy Athens needed to keep its division title hopes alive, the Red Hawks and Rochester Adams Highlanders both scored late in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night. With the draw, Athens (11-3-2, 4-1-2 OAA Red) is eliminated from the division title race. The Red Hawks will finish either tied for second or tied for third, depending on how Wednesday night’s game between Troy and Clarkston finishes. But Athens can no longer catch the Colts, so Troy clinches the OAA Red title on a night they are off and will finish the league season Wednesday.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
The Oakland Press
Rick Herpich, Joan Garety win GAM Senior Tournament of Champions
GROSSE ILE – Rick Herpich of Orchard Lake and Joan Garety of Ada closed out the Golf Association of Michigan season winning the GAM Senior Tournament of Champions presented by Garland Lodge & Golf Resort Monday at Grosse Ile Golf & Country Club. Herpich, 69 and an Orchard Lake...
The Oakland Press
Defense dominates as De La Salle shuts out Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl
NOVI — It’s been two weeks, but Warren De La Salle’s defense is still playing like it’s ticked off. The Pilots’ ‘D’ played like its hair was on fire in Sunday’s dismantling of Novi Detroit Catholic Central in the 78th annual Boys Bowl, stifling the Shamrocks in a 28-0 win that put the Pilots back on top of the Catholic League Central standings.
Detroit Tigers' spring training complex in Florida 'escaped the wrath' of Hurricane Ian
Members of the Detroit Tigers spent the weekend assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, which has killed dozen and left millions without power, at Joker Marchant Stadium and the team's spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida. Staffers cleaned up after the destructive Category 4 hurricane at the TigerTown grounds over...
The Oakland Press
South Lyon East High School locked down after threat discovered
South Lyon East High School was in lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after school officials were told a note in a bathroom alleged someone in the building was armed and was going to begin shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that detectives did not believe the...
The Oakland Press
Lakeview Cemetery Walk to feature volunteer actors representing Clarkston’s Civil War veterans
Cemeteries are a great place to learn about history. The second Annual Lakeview Cemetery Walk is Sunday, Oct. 9, at the cemetery, 6150 White Lake Road. The walk hours will be 1 p.m. – with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 and available at Eventbrite or on the Lakeview Cemetery Restoration Project’s Facebook page, and at The Gateway, 7150 North Main St.
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Temperatures to Drop 20 Degrees – Here’s Where
I’m absolutely loving this warm weather in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is fairly rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many folks across the state taking advantage of the warm spell by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
The Oakland Press
Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Ray Township
New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit
Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 in Detroit to reopen on Tuesday after successful bridge work
DETROIT – A stretch of I-94 in Detroit will reopen on Tuesday after a multi-day closure for work on the newly constructed Second Avenue bridge. MDOT says the freeway will reopen in Detroit on Tuesday at 4 a.m. after five days of work. Upon reopening the freeway, crews will...
The Oakland Press
Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals
Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
The Oakland Press
Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County
A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
