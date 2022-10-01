Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
In must-win game for OAA Red title chances, Troy Athens plays to 2-2 draw with Adams
TROY — In a game Troy Athens needed to keep its division title hopes alive, the Red Hawks and Rochester Adams Highlanders both scored late in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night. With the draw, Athens (11-3-2, 4-1-2 OAA Red) is eliminated from the division title race. The Red Hawks will finish either tied for second or tied for third, depending on how Wednesday night’s game between Troy and Clarkston finishes. But Athens can no longer catch the Colts, so Troy clinches the OAA Red title on a night they are off and will finish the league season Wednesday.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Rochester Adams at Troy Athens boys soccer
A Rochester Adams goal with less than a minute left in the game gave the Highlanders a 2-2 tie with host Troy Athens Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Troy.
The Oakland Press
Walled Lake Northern avenges only loss, defends LVC tournament title with 3-2 win over South Lyon
SOUTH LYON — Jordan Petrovski had two goals and an assist, and Walled Lake Northern Knights defended their Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title with a 3-2 win over the host South Lyon Lions Monday night. Coming into the game, the Knights had only one loss on the year —...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
The Oakland Press
Defense dominates as De La Salle shuts out Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl
NOVI — It’s been two weeks, but Warren De La Salle’s defense is still playing like it’s ticked off. The Pilots’ ‘D’ played like its hair was on fire in Sunday’s dismantling of Novi Detroit Catholic Central in the 78th annual Boys Bowl, stifling the Shamrocks in a 28-0 win that put the Pilots back on top of the Catholic League Central standings.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of Hanson’s Invitational girls cross country races
The Hanson’s Invitational cross country meet was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights. Oxford finished first and Stoney Creek second in the meet run in multiple sections.
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
The Oakland Press
Red Run Golf Club hosting GAM, PGA teams for 50th Fuller Cup matches
ROYAL OAK – Red Run Golf Club and its classic course with recently renovated and restored bunkers and tees will host the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday. Top amateur golfers representing the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) and top PGA professionals representing the Michigan Section PGA (PGA) square off in a Ryder Cup-like format with six four-ball matches and 12 singles matches to determine a winning team.
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
The Oakland Press
Screening of ‘Boblo Boats’ documentary takes local seniors down memory lane
Aaron Schillinger was living in NYC making videos for nonprofit companies when he set sail for Toledo to create a fundraising video for “an old boat” he knew nothing about. That trip turned out to be a seven-year voyage through some challenging waters before eventually docking with an award-winning documentary on the rise, fall and hopefully rebirth of the Boblo Boat and Boblo Island.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
The Oakland Press
Madison Heights woman recognized for piloting world record flight
It took a while, but Taylor McNeill of Madison Heights was finally able to pick up her recognition from the National Aeronautical Association for piloting a record-setting flight. She was honored this year by the NAA for the flight she made in October 2020 from Chicago to Omaha, Neb. during...
Michigan vs Penn State game time announced
What is the Michigan vs Penn State game time?It should be a battle between two Top 10 teams. When October 15th rolls around, Michigan vs Penn State is going to be a battle that could go a long way in determining who will challenge Ohio State for the top team in the Big Ten East.
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
The Oakland Press
Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township
New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
WLUC
UP culinary combo teams up to provide fine dining near Detroit
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Peninsula-based businesses teamed up to provide a fine dining experience Sunday evening in Hazel Park. Tracey’s at Roam Inn partnered with VanLandschoot and Sons Fish Fish Market. Tracey’s brought its culinary team along for the trip, and VanLandschoot provided the Lake Superior Whitefish. The event took place at the restaurant Frame, which hosted an upscale dining experience for $75 per person. Click here to read the entire menu.
Buyer beware: Detroit popular destination for vehicles damaged by flood water
Detroit is a big destination for cars that have been damaged by flood water. Recent flooding in places like Florida mean Detroit drivers could soon be at increased risk.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon East High School locked down after threat discovered
South Lyon East High School was in lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after school officials were told a note in a bathroom alleged someone in the building was armed and was going to begin shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that detectives did not believe the...
