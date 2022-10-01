ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

The Oakland Press

In must-win game for OAA Red title chances, Troy Athens plays to 2-2 draw with Adams

TROY — In a game Troy Athens needed to keep its division title hopes alive, the Red Hawks and Rochester Adams Highlanders both scored late in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night. With the draw, Athens (11-3-2, 4-1-2 OAA Red) is eliminated from the division title race. The Red Hawks will finish either tied for second or tied for third, depending on how Wednesday night’s game between Troy and Clarkston finishes. But Athens can no longer catch the Colts, so Troy clinches the OAA Red title on a night they are off and will finish the league season Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble

Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Marine City, MI
Michigan Sports
The Oakland Press

Defense dominates as De La Salle shuts out Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl

NOVI — It’s been two weeks, but Warren De La Salle’s defense is still playing like it’s ticked off. The Pilots’ ‘D’ played like its hair was on fire in Sunday’s dismantling of Novi Detroit Catholic Central in the 78th annual Boys Bowl, stifling the Shamrocks in a 28-0 win that put the Pilots back on top of the Catholic League Central standings.
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Red Run Golf Club hosting GAM, PGA teams for 50th Fuller Cup matches

ROYAL OAK – Red Run Golf Club and its classic course with recently renovated and restored bunkers and tees will host the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday. Top amateur golfers representing the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) and top PGA professionals representing the Michigan Section PGA (PGA) square off in a Ryder Cup-like format with six four-ball matches and 12 singles matches to determine a winning team.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Screening of ‘Boblo Boats’ documentary takes local seniors down memory lane

Aaron Schillinger was living in NYC making videos for nonprofit companies when he set sail for Toledo to create a fundraising video for “an old boat” he knew nothing about. That trip turned out to be a seven-year voyage through some challenging waters before eventually docking with an award-winning documentary on the rise, fall and hopefully rebirth of the Boblo Boat and Boblo Island.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Madison Heights woman recognized for piloting world record flight

It took a while, but Taylor McNeill of Madison Heights was finally able to pick up her recognition from the National Aeronautical Association for piloting a record-setting flight. She was honored this year by the NAA for the flight she made in October 2020 from Chicago to Omaha, Neb. during...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township

New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
ARMADA, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

UP culinary combo teams up to provide fine dining near Detroit

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Peninsula-based businesses teamed up to provide a fine dining experience Sunday evening in Hazel Park. Tracey’s at Roam Inn partnered with VanLandschoot and Sons Fish Fish Market. Tracey’s brought its culinary team along for the trip, and VanLandschoot provided the Lake Superior Whitefish. The event took place at the restaurant Frame, which hosted an upscale dining experience for $75 per person. Click here to read the entire menu.
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

South Lyon East High School locked down after threat discovered

South Lyon East High School was in lockdown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after school officials were told a note in a bathroom alleged someone in the building was armed and was going to begin shooting. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that detectives did not believe the...
ROCHESTER, MI

