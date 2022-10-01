Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Pioneers Score Two Unanswered to Top Rockets
The U-High Pioneers hosted Rochester on Tuesday afternoon. The Rockets would break the scoreless tie in the second half off the foot of Braydon Trello, but Noah Moliter and Owen Pacetti would pick up scores for the Pioneers, and they would hang on to win it 2-1.
channel1450.com
Rochester Hands U-High First CS8 Loss in Three-Set Thriller
Rochester and Normal U-High always play each other tough and Tuesday night was no different. The Pioneers took the opening set 25-18 before the Rockets bounced back with 25-21, 25-17 set wins in two and three to hand the Pioneers their first conference loss of the season and force a three-way tie atop the CS8 with Rochester, U-High, and Springfield with one loss each.
channel1450.com
Rochester’s Reed, Green Talk Conference Win Over U-High
The Rockets needed three sets, but they came out on top Tuesday night 18-25, 25-21, 25-17 over U-High in Normal, creating a three-way tie atop the conference between Springfield, Rochester, and U-High. We caught up with Kaylen Reed and Kallie Green after the Rocket victory to get some immediate thoughts.
channel1450.com
Pioneers Host Rockets In CS8 Volleyball Showdown
The Normal U-High Pioneers (21-3) are 6-0 in the Central State Eight looking to win back to back conference titles, with a big test coming Tuesday when they host Rochester (16-7) who are 5-1 in the CS8 and looking to pull themselves into a three way tie (Springfield) for the conference crown. We’ve got a hype video to get you ready for the action on Tuesday night in Normal and we’ll have highlights and more from the big matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: Sept 26 – Oct 1
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Isabel Tom (Rochester Girls Golf)...
channel1450.com
Titans Take Down Cyclones To Make Three Way Tie Atop CS8 Standings
Sacred Heart Griffin had guaranteed at least a share of the CS8 title, but they took their undefeated conference record into Chatham on Tuesday looking for an outright crown. Glenwood had other plans, rallying from an early deficit to beat the Cyclones 2-1. Parker Boatman scored in the ninth minute for SHG, but then Carter Downen tied it up with 5:55 left in the first half. Maddox Gerger scored the go ahead goal for the Titans with 90 seconds left in the first half and that was the difference. Glenwood hosts Springfield High next Tuesday, that game will decide who splits the conference crown with the Cyclones.
channel1450.com
Cyclones Head To Chatham With Outright Conference Crown In Mind
Sacred Heart Griffin is 19-1 this season and 6-0 in the Central State Eight conference. They head to Chatham on Tuesday looking to win the CS8 title outright against the Glenwood Titans, who are 10-3-1 and 4-0 in conference play.
channel1450.com
Williamsville Remains Unbeaten in the Sangamo with Win Over PORTA
The Bullets entered tonight’s game with a 5-0 conference record as they traveled to PORTA to take on the 4-1 Bluejays. Williamsville took home the two set win, 25-23, 25-17, to stay unbeaten in the Sangamo. Britni Walters and Riley Holliday led the Bullets in the victory. They head into another big matchup on Thursday at home against Maroa Forsyth who are 5-1 after a loss to Pleasant Plains on Tuesday. PORTA will travel to Olympia on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
channel1450.com
Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: Oct. 3
The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve got volleyball, football, and golf for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
wlds.com
Main Street Fundfest Concert Moved up This Weekend Due to Cold Weather in Forecast
A first-ever event to help fund the downtown concert series in Jacksonville is kicking off a little earlier than planned. The first ever Jacksonville Main Street Fund-Fest is this Saturday. This new event is a fundraiser to help continue the Downtown Concert Series in 2023. Captain Geech and the Shrimp...
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
Capitol Connection: Poll shows Pritzker with strong lead
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Political reporter for Lee Enterprises Brenden Moore and Political reporter for WTAX radio Dave Dahl join the Reporters Roundtable on Capitol Connection to discuss poll results that show Pritzker with a solid lead, They go into details about the campaign trail, and where we could see the two campaigns go from […]
wjbc.com
Bus loads of migrants could soon be coming to Bloomington-Normal
NORMAL – Normal’s top elected official says bus loads of migrants could soon be coming to the twin cities from Chicago. “It’s something we’re looking at, in terms of both cities, Bloomington and Normal,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos told WJBC. “We’re having some discussions to see what that would look like if that were to happen in the community.”
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
wmay.com
District 186, SEA To Resume Talks Without Mediator
District 186 and its teachers union are headed back to the bargaining table… even though they have not yet been able to schedule a mediator to assist in the talks. Contract negotiations have been stalled for weeks while both sides tried to line up a mediator to help them work through their areas of disagreement. But a federal mediator who had worked in the Springfield area recently moved, and it had proven difficult to locate another one. Springfield Education Association president Aaron Graves says rather than leave the talks on hold indefinitely, the union asked the district to return to the table, and he says the district agreed.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Comments / 0