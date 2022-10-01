Sacred Heart Griffin had guaranteed at least a share of the CS8 title, but they took their undefeated conference record into Chatham on Tuesday looking for an outright crown. Glenwood had other plans, rallying from an early deficit to beat the Cyclones 2-1. Parker Boatman scored in the ninth minute for SHG, but then Carter Downen tied it up with 5:55 left in the first half. Maddox Gerger scored the go ahead goal for the Titans with 90 seconds left in the first half and that was the difference. Glenwood hosts Springfield High next Tuesday, that game will decide who splits the conference crown with the Cyclones.

CHATHAM, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO