FFX: Week 7 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The high school football in Kern County kicked off Thursday with two games featuring four of the biggest programs in Bakersfield.

Liberty and Garces played at Sam Tobias Field and BHS taking on BCHS.

Those teams put themselves through a gauntlet of tough games in their non-league schedule and now are looking ahead to league play. BHS enters a new league and tries to make a statement against BCHS.

Other big games include Kennedy-Wasco, Highland-Independence, and Shafter, Centennial look to continue their winning play.

Check out the games for Friday, Sept. 30.

Centennial 33 – Stockdale 6, Final

North 28 – West 7, Final

Independence 29 – Highland 44, Final

Frontier 46 – Ridgeview 47, Final

Chavez 54 – Delano 14, Final

Shafter 43 – McFarland 0, Final

South 20 – Tehachapi 26, Final

Foothill 0 – East 28, Final

Kennedy 20 – Wasco 12, Final

Bishop Union 28 – California City 13, Final

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Liberty 13 – Garces 0, Final

BHS 14 BCHS 38, Final

Golden Valley 41 – Mira Monte 0, Final

Boron 6 – Arvin 35, Final

