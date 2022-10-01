ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

FFX: Week 7 high school football around the county

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The high school football in Kern County kicked off Thursday with two games featuring four of the biggest programs in Bakersfield.

Liberty and Garces played at Sam Tobias Field and BHS taking on BCHS.

Those teams put themselves through a gauntlet of tough games in their non-league schedule and now are looking ahead to league play. BHS enters a new league and tries to make a statement against BCHS.

Other big games include Kennedy-Wasco, Highland-Independence, and Shafter, Centennial look to continue their winning play.

Check out the action from last week’s games here

Check out the games for Friday, Sept. 30.

Centennial 33 – Stockdale 6, Final

North 28 – West 7, Final

Independence 29 – Highland 44, Final

Frontier 46 – Ridgeview 47, Final

Chavez 54 – Delano 14, Final

Shafter 43 – McFarland 0, Final

South 20 – Tehachapi 26, Final

Foothill 0 – East 28, Final

Kennedy 20 – Wasco 12, Final

Bishop Union 28 – California City 13, Final

FFX Awards – Week 6 Play of the Week

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

Liberty 13 – Garces 0, Final

BHS 14 BCHS 38, Final

Golden Valley 41 – Mira Monte 0, Final

Boron 6 – Arvin 35, Final

Be sure to watch FFX tonight at 11:11 for action from Friday night’s top games.

KGET

New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CSUB holds 3rd annual Giving Day

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to accurately reflect what organizers said. 17 News regrets the mistake. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University Bakersfield will be holding its third annual Giving Day this week. Giving Day is a digital fundraiser that benefits all student programs at CSUB. Organizers say Giving Day will also […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Narcan policies in local Kern school districts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Narcan in schools across Kern County is a hot topic lately. With nearly a dozen confirmed opioid overdoses within the district parents demanding answers from local school boards. Most recently, parents at a North High School meeting last week demanded the school allow their kids to bring Narcan to campus. Narcan is […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Warm temperatures expected throughout the valley

On Wednesday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures amid sunshine across the region. The valley floor will be warm and sunny, with a high of 91 expected in Bakersfield. Similar conditions are on tap Thursday. The Tehachapi mountains will reach 83 and the Kern River Valley will reach a high of 93 degrees amid sunshine. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

BC opens the second Peace and Learning Garden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College celebrated the grand opening of its second Peace and Learning Garden Monday. School staff says this new garden will be a series of linked spaces for contemplation, meditation, and promoting compassion and tolerance. It’s named for Mahatma Gandhi, whose teachings revolve around themes of peace, harmony, and co-existence. “Today […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
