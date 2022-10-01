FFX: Week 7 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The high school football in Kern County kicked off Thursday with two games featuring four of the biggest programs in Bakersfield.
Liberty and Garces played at Sam Tobias Field and BHS taking on BCHS.
Those teams put themselves through a gauntlet of tough games in their non-league schedule and now are looking ahead to league play. BHS enters a new league and tries to make a statement against BCHS.
Other big games include Kennedy-Wasco, Highland-Independence, and Shafter, Centennial look to continue their winning play.Check out the action from last week’s games here
Check out the games for Friday, Sept. 30.
Centennial 33 – Stockdale 6, Final
North 28 – West 7, Final
Independence 29 – Highland 44, Final
Frontier 46 – Ridgeview 47, Final
Chavez 54 – Delano 14, Final
Shafter 43 – McFarland 0, Final
South 20 – Tehachapi 26, Final
Foothill 0 – East 28, Final
Kennedy 20 – Wasco 12, Final
Bishop Union 28 – California City 13, FinalFFX Awards – Week 6 Play of the Week
Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Liberty 13 – Garces 0, Final
Golden Valley 41 – Mira Monte 0, Final
Boron 6 – Arvin 35, Final
