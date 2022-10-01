ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli's HS records in same game

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdOTS_0iHepbHU00

Arch Manning is already one step ahead of his very famous uncles.

The Rivals No. 1 recruit in the country laid waste to his high school record book on Friday, posting 356 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in a 52-22 win for Isidore Newman School.

The performance saw the teenager surpass records owned by both Peyton and Eli Manning. Peyton had previously held the Isidore Newman passing touchdowns record with 93, which Arch tied last week in a rare loss. Eli held the Isidore Newman passing yard record with 7,268, which Arch needed 110 yards to top per ESPN.

The young quarterback did both in style, setting the Isidore Newman record for passing touchdowns in a game as well.

Arch Manning's hype train at full speed toward Texas

Manning has continued to make headlines even after ending one of the most followed college football recruitments in recent memory by committing to Texas. That commitment triggered a wave of big-time commitments for the Longhorns, who currently have the Rivals No. 4 class of 2023.

Texas certainly knew how big landing Manning could be. They reportedly paid $280K just on his official recruitment visit.

Just two weeks ago, Manning also led a wild comeback, posting 317 passing yards and four touchdowns to erase an 18-point halftime deficit. With four more games left on the regular season schedule plus playoffs, he'll have plenty of time for more highlights.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
WHIO Dayton

Week 4 Recap: Miles Sanders redemption, Geno Smith is cooking & giving up on the Falcons

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski on Sunday evening to recap Sunday’s NFL games from a fantasy perspective. Find out why the guys are reconsidering their position on the Atlanta Falcons, why they’re done listening to CeeDee Lamb criticism, who would be the #1 overall pick if fantasy drafts happened today and a whole lot more.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Fantasy Football Week 5: FLEX rankings

Jamaal Williams was already a productive option in fantasy football even when D'Andre Swift was healthy and leading the Detroit Lions' backfield, so naturally, expectations were high for Williams in Week 4 as he was thrust into the spotlight with Swift sidelined by injury. Those expectations were met, and then...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#Espn#American Football#Highschoolsports#Isidore Newman School#Texas Manning
WHIO Dayton

Are the New York Giants actually legit?

Your browser does not support iframes. Credit is due where it’s due: Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have gotten off to a fast 3-1 start. That’s a major improvement over where they were this time last year, which was 1-3 and fresh off their first victory of the year. This team is playing better football than a year ago, that part can’t be debated. Saquon Barkley is back to his incredible self, the defense has played well for the most part, and the Giants are off to their best start in years.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after atrial fibrillation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia have spent the past few months looking at ultrasounds of their unborn son and wishing for the best. They never thought they’d be looking at pictures of Watt's own heart. “It’s been a week. I’m happy...
NFL
The Associated Press

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
DALLAS, TX
WHIO Dayton

Ekeler's Edge: Austin's 3 TD game, Dameon Pierce hype returns & Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fantasy league

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports fantasy expert Matt Harmon get together to talk about Austin's big 3 TD day in a win over the Houston Texans, answer some questions from fans in the Ask Austin segment, talk about the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire is having and what makes Nick Chubb so great, and chat with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his own fantasy football league.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIO Dayton

Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to set AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees broke the American League record for home runs in a season on Tuesday night, hitting his 62nd round-tripper to surpass the mark set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. Judge connected off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco on the...
ARLINGTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Verlander and relievers Hunter...
HOUSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy